Rich Miller: Stay-at-home is hot-button issue

A recent poll shows Illinoisans strongly approve of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Illinois and an even higher number supports his stay-at-home order.

The We Ask America/Capitol Fax poll of 800 registered voters taken April 23-24 found that 71% approve of Pritzker's handling of the state's response to the outbreak, while just 23% disapprove.

A whopping 77% support Illinois' current stay-at-home order, while only 18% oppose it and just 4% don't know. And 59% say they strongly support the order, while just 8% strongly oppose it.

A strong plurality of 48% say they worry that states might lift their stay-at-home orders too soon, while 29% say they worry the states might do it too slowly and 23% don't know.

President Trump performed poorly in the suburbs in 2016. The GOP's suburban losses mounted in 2018, and 2020 was looking like it could be even worse. Republican legislative leaders have not yet raised the sort of money they'll need to fend off suburban Democratic challenges.

According to the poll, 52.5% of collar county voters disapproved of President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, compared to 47% who approved.