RICH MILLER: Tawdry Sandoval case will become more so

But maybe Sandoval can finally do some good for his state (and himself, by reducing his prison sentence) by helping weed out the people who prefer to take the shortcut of illegal cash rather than doing the real work usually required to get things done.

Also, here's a little bit of unsolicited advice: If you're a legislator or a local government official and you're starting to become envious of the people around you who are making a lot of money, please quit your job right away. Go be a lobbyist or something. Or stop hanging out with rich people.

I've seen this happen over and over again and it never ends well. Save yourself the trouble and get out now. There's nothing inherently wrong with wanting to better one's financial situation. But if you can't do it honestly then you're heading for disaster. You will be caught. Heck, you may already be caught and don't even know it, like Sandoval was for two years.

Just go away.

And the leaders have to stop enabling these people. It was no big surprise when Sandoval was busted. Yet, Senate President John Cullerton routinely assigned red-light camera regulation bills to Sandoval's committee knowing exactly what he would do with them and also put Sandoval in charge of the massive infrastructure bill last year.