Rich Miller: US attorney leaves Madigan probe uncertainty

Lausch did reserve the right to object to specific testimony or documents. But he also said his office didn't object "generally" to the committee's "pursuit of testimony or production of documents," even if the parties had shared the same information with the feds. The witnesses just couldn't say whether they shared that information with the government or what they learned from federal investigators.

"The feds say we can ask our own questions as long as we don't ask 'Did you tell the feds XYZ?' " is how one Republican put it.

So, I assume the Republicans could ask Speaker Madigan if he ever tried to get anyone appointed to ComEd's board of directors, or if he was aware of anyone in his ward applying for a ComEd internship program, or if he knew that people were being hired on contract with ComEd's money to do no-show jobs (the DPA alleges that all this and more was done to secure the powerful Madigan's favor). But would he answer the questions or even appear?

"If the GOP's objective is to get Madigan sitting in front of them unable to answer questions, then they won that one," said one attorney close to the House Democrats. "If the objective is to actually do an investigation, then they lost."

We'll see.

In the meantime, Rep. Welch set the next hearing for September 29 in Springfield. He also said he sent letters requesting testimony from Speaker Madigan and everyone on the House Republicans' witness list.

