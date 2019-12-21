RICH MILLER: 'X Caucus' may hold Democrats' keys

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) began expressing interest in becoming the next Senate President not long after Cullerton announced his pending retirement in mid-November.

Sims' name hasn't been mentioned very often lately in news accounts, but he's still campaigning. It's possible that at least some members of a loosely aligned group of a half dozen or so independent-minded, younger liberal Senators may wind up backing him.

Six votes is far from the number required to win the election, of course. It will take 30 votes when all is said and done. But combine that with the "X Caucus" votes and it might be enough to slow down or even stop the process. Whether the caucus' two wings can learn to fly together is a whole other story.

Sims has only been a Senator since January of 2018, but he was on Senate staff for a decade, rising to the top of the appropriations staff before serving in the House for almost six years. He's a budget expert and knows the process back and forth. Even so, convincing senators who have paid their dues for many years to support somebody who basically just got there for Senate President will be a big ask, no matter how talented Sims may be (and he most certainly is talented).