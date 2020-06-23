Richard E. Vatz: Double standard proves infuriating

It is due to the resentment against Trump haters’ double standard of ignoring their favorite politicians’ deceptions and lies and/or rhetorically dismissing them as inconsequential.

Let’s look at CNN’s Dana Bash’s recent, widely heralded, soft-as-soft-can be, follow-up-free interview recently with Democratic presumed nominee Joe Biden. The former vice president claimed wildly, “at least 35,000 to 50,000” of the estimated 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus were avoidable and caused by the president’s “lack of attention and ego.”

Up to half the deaths from the coronavirus were caused by the president’s badly motivated decision-making? Well, that certainly calls for a question from Bash, the never-interrupting reporter. What did she ask him about that shocking claim: How did he come up with such a number? What policies initiated by President Trump led to such unnecessary deaths? What did Biden recommend and at what time that would have avoided so many deaths?

None of these questions or any questions regarding Biden’s outrageous allegation followed.