Richard Virgin: Be aware of where you get your news

In Robert Mooth’s guest column “Biden will take us in the wrong direction” (Dec. 12), he cites reasons that I have heard other Republicans express and that are part of the material broadcast on Fox News. A large number of Republicans are avid viewers of Fox and a recent sample survey of Republicans showed that their two most trusted sources of news are Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. What impact has Fox News had on the current political climate in the U.S.?
Fox was started as a network devoted to presenting a conservative perspective of the news. This served them well for a while but then they felt the need to try to make the news also entertaining. Unfortunately, one of the techniques they employed was to present stories that were negative about Democrats in general, or a particular Democratic politician, but would leave out a piece of information that might have made the report less damaging. This worked to increase viewership. Viewers who had previously been used to watching major news channels had developed the belief that if it appeared on a national news network, then it was true. They carried this mindset with them as they watched Fox News.
The growing success of Fox gave producers, writers, and commentators of Fox a sense that a little altering here and there was okay since it brought them viewers and helped increase the emotional ties that viewers had to the network.
As Trump came on the scene nationally, he presented a problem for Fox. Trump being Trump put a lot of things forward that often had little or no veracity to them. Fox began to go along with the statements he was making, and he helped make it all plausible by continually preaching that those networks and publications who took issue with his accusations were “fake news.” This argument helped build a stronger allegiance among viewers for Fox and for Donald Trump.
Thus, over a period of a couple years, Fox was no longer the voice of conservatives, but of Trumpism. Those two things are not synonymous. Conservative thinking is based on a set of principles that guide decisions that are made about policies. Trumpism has no principles to guide it.
If you need proof look at the current Republican reelection campaign that had no party platform. Trump’s campaign didn’t promise that he would do anything. It consisted of name calling, insulting, and criticizing the Democratic candidates and their platform. He promulgated all kinds of wild-sounding things that could not be supported in fact. He made dire predictions of what would happen if he lost. But he didn’t present anything about what he would do. Fox was totally on board with all of this and viewers took it in as reality since it was broadcast on a national news network.
Over time a viewing audience was developed that had great trust in Fox and less and less trust in other media. This trust in Fox is evident currently as 80% of the voters who voted for Trump believe that there was massive fraud in the election and that Trump really did win. They hold this belief in spite of all of the investigations, recounts, and reexaminations of voting which have shown no fraud.
One has to wonder what direction the network will take with Trumpism no longer being the main political player on the stage. How will viewers react to that? I’m not sure where Fox News will decide to land and I certainly can’t predict what Fox viewers will do. In all likelihood they will stay with Fox. That being the case, let’s hope that Fox at least decides to provide them with honest news and the network works to reprieve itself from being one of the most destructive forces in the news business.
If one is looking for a place to get unbiased news reporting, the following are rated as the most objective in their news reporting: Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, NPR, BBC, Reuters, The Economist. The Guardian is rated independent with a liberal focus, and the Wall Street Journal as independent with a conservative focus. Need to check if a story is accurate? Use Snopes.com, FactCheck.org, or PolitiFact.com.
Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.