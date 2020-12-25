Richard Virgin: Be aware of where you get your news

Thus, over a period of a couple years, Fox was no longer the voice of conservatives, but of Trumpism. Those two things are not synonymous. Conservative thinking is based on a set of principles that guide decisions that are made about policies. Trumpism has no principles to guide it.

If you need proof look at the current Republican reelection campaign that had no party platform. Trump’s campaign didn’t promise that he would do anything. It consisted of name calling, insulting, and criticizing the Democratic candidates and their platform. He promulgated all kinds of wild-sounding things that could not be supported in fact. He made dire predictions of what would happen if he lost. But he didn’t present anything about what he would do. Fox was totally on board with all of this and viewers took it in as reality since it was broadcast on a national news network.

Over time a viewing audience was developed that had great trust in Fox and less and less trust in other media. This trust in Fox is evident currently as 80% of the voters who voted for Trump believe that there was massive fraud in the election and that Trump really did win. They hold this belief in spite of all of the investigations, recounts, and reexaminations of voting which have shown no fraud.