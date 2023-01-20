RICHARD VIRGIN: Discussion about guns must change

The editorial staff of this newspaper published an editorial regarding the recent gun law passed in Illinois and the resulting reaction to the law. They were honest in their explanation that their staff was very divided on this topic, just as many citizens are.

While the law that was passed may not have been the best law that could have been crafted, it currently is the law. For sheriffs and other law enforcement persons to declare that the law is unconstitutional and that they will not enforce it, is not how our government system works.

If they believe the law is unconstitutional, they should take legal action to get an injunction to stop the law from going into effect. They and their representatives would then prepare their legal arguments to support their claim that the law is unconstitutional. The sheriffs should use the same legal recourse that any other group of citizens would.

If a law was passed that regulated liquor sales in such a manner that liquor store owners believed it was unconstitutional, they could not declare on their own that the law was unconstitutional and that they were not going to abide by it. If they were to do so, they would be breaking the law and could be held accountable for such action. The same standard should be applied to and recognized by the sheriffs.

The polarization over the issue of gun regulations needs to stop. Unfortunately, the NRA for years has taken the position that citizens have a right to own any firearm they wish and that no laws regulating the ownership of guns should be tolerated by gun owners. They have continually claimed that if new laws are passed, that it will be a slippery slope to all guns being taken away from gun owners. The irony of this is that I have met many people who feel firearms and the sale of such should have more regulations, but none of those people is in favor of removing all guns from individual ownership.

Conversely, the incidents of people in our country being killed by someone with a firearm have increased dramatically. There are those who claim that the problem isn’t the firearm, its disturbed individuals who are the problem.

Let me say that I agree that our country has placed a very low priority on providing mental health services to our citizens and that the needs for significantly increased mental health services should be given a high priority and funds should be allocated to provide extensive mental health services. Lip service isn’t going to help people, it is going to take dollars.

But that is not the only issue. We are the only country in the world that has such widespread gun ownership. While our citizens make up 4% of the world’s population, the United States is at the top of the list for the number of people being killed with a firearm. Maybe the law passed by the Illinois legislature wasn’t the best, but at least they were willing to attempt to address what has become a problem of epidemic proportion.

For years I had hoped that the NRA would wise up and alter their position. If the NRA was smart, instead of opposing gun legislation, they would sit down and craft a set of proposed laws that they could live with that would also help address this rampage of killing that is something that none of us should tolerate. Instead of opposing gun regulations, the NRA and gun owners should get busy and craft some proposals that will help stop this bloodshed.

The notion that there shouldn’t be regulation of firearms is bogus. Currently there are 170 firearms that are prohibited in most states in our country. Firearms will be regulated. The NRA and gun advocates can either decide to take constructive action to help stem the bloodshed, or they alternative is that they will be faced with having to continue to be at the receiving end of laws passed without their input and continue to have to address gun laws passed without their input that they may find highly disagreeable.

As the old saying goes, “You can either be part of the problem, or part of the solution.” Let’s hope the NRA and gunowners decide to become part of the solution.