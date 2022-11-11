RICHARD VIRGIN: Good job, voters

Having served as an election judge for the past few years, I approached this midterm election with some anxiety. The threats of violence by some groups and the highly inflammatory rhetoric of many of the candidates caused me to wonder what election day would be like.

I only know how things were in the precinct where I was assigned, but the concerns that I had going into the day were totally without merit in my Central Illinois assignment. During the entire 13 hours that the polls were open, we had no incidents of abuse, insults, or unruly behavior from any of our voters. Only two people made comments that were derogatory about a candidate, or something involved with the voting process.

Voters were patient, friendly, forthcoming with information, willing to provide verifications, and were very pleasant. As people cane to vote they observed others who were voting or waiting to vote and often saw friends or neighbors they hadn’t seen in a while, and they struck up friendly conversations.

In some instances, as people provided their address information, other voters chimed in, “oh you’re my neighbor in the green house.” No one was hostile or impatient. Even persons we asked to go home and get some verifying documents did so without complaints and returned shortly with the needed materials. Seeing people comply in such a helpful and pleasant manner was very positive.

It was gratifying to see so many people handling the situation in a positive/upbeat manner. Even when people had to wait while someone had a “name change” or “address change” they did so very patiently and didn’t give election workers a bad time about the delay. It was wonderfully reassuring to see people behave in such a civil manner. The behavior of voters was such that I began to feel that many candidates and party officials could take lessons in civility from many among these voters.

The most common hold ups in the process were voters who needed to adjust their voter ID because of a name or address change. We were able to accommodate all such requests and see that none of those persons were unable to vote on Tuesday. However, those kinds of adjustments can be made easier and quicker and without holding other voters up if the changes are addressed prior to election day at the Macon County Clerk’s Office. Whether you make a change thru the County Clerk’s office, or on site the day of voting, you will see that the process is one that requires verification and isn’t a process that could be easily abused. I believe it helps reassure voters that the process of voting in Illinois, is handled with great integrity regardless of rumors proclaiming otherwise.

Election judges are needed. You can apply at the Macon County Clerk’s Office at S. Main and Wood St. Call 217-424-1305 for more information. Thanks for voters who had made voting a positive experience.