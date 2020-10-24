Richard Virgin: Judge Trump by his response to COVID

My first draft of a response to Robert Mooth’s enumeration of Trump’s accomplishments ("Trump’s list of accomplishments lengthy," Oct. 17-18) included a couple additions of items the President should get credit for and provided another side of the broad categories of items in his list.
An example would be that all of the economic improvements that Trump takes credit for were the result of policies instituted under President Obama and had created positive growth for about eight years until the pandemic hit. In President Trump's zeal to remove anything and everything relating to President Obama, to his credit he somehow left the economic policies alone so that their positive impact was felt until early 2020.
But I was dissatisfied with my article, which tended to treat every one of the items on Mooth’s list equally. That was the problem. They aren’t equal.
As a critic of the President, I could certainly itemize many places that could warrant examination. But that makes them all appear of equal importance. And they aren’t. The one event that is by far the most important episode of his entire presidency is his handling of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I believed that if a significant crisis such as the pandemic arose, the President would take charge, show genuine leadership and bring the country together to remedy the situation. When the pandemic began, it was evident that we needed strong leadership. I thought that with President Trump being such an opportunist, he would see a crisis as an opportunity to demonstrate his leadership and to disarm his critics through his display of crisis management. The situation required a leader who would give honest messages to our country and provide an overall plan and coordination of necessary resources to address the pandemic.
Instead, what we witnessed was denial that there was a problem, lies about its severity and how to address it, no assistance in getting necessary equipment and supplies, no modeling of good health practices and an admission that he would take no responsibility.
His biggest concern was the economy and trying to get it going again. He lacked the insight to understand that the sooner the pandemic was addressed through a unified plan for the entire country, the quicker the economy would get back on its feet. He only saw the pandemic and its effect on the economy as an interference in his reelection plan.
He could have used the crisis to foster his reelection. Unfortunately, the President had no skills, interest, or investment in protecting the American people.
Today the pandemic is still out of control and the President is still treating it as a little bump in the road. He lacks the awareness that what we see is that the emperor has no clothes. He does not have even the same level of concern as most Americans about the pandemic, he continues to avoid safe health practices and encourages his followers to disregard the health warnings as well.
His behavior is reckless and costly. It also shows his total lack of empathy for our suffering and loss. The longer he continues this charade, the more lives are lost, the more people become infected, and the harder it is to get people to adhere to safe health practices. And the longer it goes on the more lives are going to be impacted financially and the harder it will be for the economy to recover. Certainly, this is the worst case of totally inept presidential leadership I have seen in my lifetime and perhaps the worst ever by a U.S. president.
The disaster the President has made of what was already an epoch event necessitates that this man should not be entrusted with the leadership responsibility of our country for another four years.
Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.
