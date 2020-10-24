Richard Virgin: Judge Trump by his response to COVID

Instead, what we witnessed was denial that there was a problem, lies about its severity and how to address it, no assistance in getting necessary equipment and supplies, no modeling of good health practices and an admission that he would take no responsibility.

His biggest concern was the economy and trying to get it going again. He lacked the insight to understand that the sooner the pandemic was addressed through a unified plan for the entire country, the quicker the economy would get back on its feet. He only saw the pandemic and its effect on the economy as an interference in his reelection plan.

He could have used the crisis to foster his reelection. Unfortunately, the President had no skills, interest, or investment in protecting the American people.

Today the pandemic is still out of control and the President is still treating it as a little bump in the road. He lacks the awareness that what we see is that the emperor has no clothes. He does not have even the same level of concern as most Americans about the pandemic, he continues to avoid safe health practices and encourages his followers to disregard the health warnings as well.