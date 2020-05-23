Richard Virgin: Let's remain appreciative

I could certainly disagree with Robert Mooth’s most current guest column ("Multiple reasons to re-elect Trump," May 10), but rather than adding to the current polarization, I would like to speak to things that I think most Americans can agree on.
I think we would agree that it was very affirming to see Congress and the President put aside partisan bickering and enact several huge pieces of legislation to provide financial support for individuals and businesses. There are some flaws in it and help hasn’t been the easiest to access, but there’s been a major attempt to help people and businesses.
Most Americans recognize the importance of the common good and shared responsibility we have for each other and are demonstrating that priority by staying home, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, washing their hands. People understand that these habits will provide the best protection for us and everyone else and they are not oppressive restrictions as a few would have us believe.
Many adults and siblings have assumed roles as teachers to see that youngsters could continue their education. These “substitute teachers” had no preparation, but understood the necessity and took it on knowing there was no pay and little recognition.
We recognize the huge responsibility and workload that was thrust on our health care system and workers and how they managed in spite of limited supplies and equipment. They have our gratitude. We also recognize that grocery store employees, truck drivers, food packers and providers, warehouse workers, railroad employees all play very valuable roles in making it possible for the rest of us to have daily necessities such as food. We should also recognize those working in nursing homes and other senior care facilities. They have had very demanding jobs and very great exposure to the virus.
Of course, we’re all going to appreciate those barber and beauty salon persons who will have the challenging task of making our hair presentable. We need to remember how valuable all of these persons, and others I’ve missed, are to all of us every day, not just during an emergency.
I also think the public, even more than politicians and corporate leaders, understands that sacrifices and more changes lie ahead as we attempt to revive some aspects of life as we knew it. As an example, we understand that a simple task like taking kids to a playground, now has concerns we never envisioned. Do we allow our kids to touch all of the equipment touched by others? How will young children practice social distancing as they interact on a playground? The average citizen gets this even if leaders don’t.
Many governors have had to exercise leadership that has created some backlash. However, most Americans realize that there was and is a total lack of national leadership during this crisis. Governors would not have had to take some of the strong stands they have taken if there had been national leadership. Members of all political persuasions have admitted the lack of leadership. We need to be glad our governors had the savvy to step in and do what’s needed. They deserve our respect and praise for what they have done whether we agree with all their actions. Think how much worse the mess would be if they hadn’t stepped into the void and made decisions?
Oh yes, I’d also like to say thanks to those caring individuals, families, and various groups who have provided beautiful music and humor for us via the internet during this time of isolation. It has been a real treat to listen to beautiful voices from balconies, music groups performing together from all of their far-flung homes, and terrific humor played out by families as they provide new lyrics to musical standards. Thanks for sharing your skills and creativity. Hopefully this will continue to brighten our lives.
It can be easy to find fault. We have a long road ahead to recovery and the road will be less difficult if we maintain an appreciative perspective.
Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.
