Richard Virgin: Let's remain appreciative

I could certainly disagree with Robert Mooth’s most current guest column ("Multiple reasons to re-elect Trump," May 10), but rather than adding to the current polarization, I would like to speak to things that I think most Americans can agree on.

I think we would agree that it was very affirming to see Congress and the President put aside partisan bickering and enact several huge pieces of legislation to provide financial support for individuals and businesses. There are some flaws in it and help hasn’t been the easiest to access, but there’s been a major attempt to help people and businesses.

Most Americans recognize the importance of the common good and shared responsibility we have for each other and are demonstrating that priority by staying home, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, washing their hands. People understand that these habits will provide the best protection for us and everyone else and they are not oppressive restrictions as a few would have us believe.

Many adults and siblings have assumed roles as teachers to see that youngsters could continue their education. These “substitute teachers” had no preparation, but understood the necessity and took it on knowing there was no pay and little recognition.