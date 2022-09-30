RICHARD VIRGIN: Playing politics with immigration

Three Republican governors are spending millions of dollars providing private transportation for immigrant families to various cities in the northeastern part of the country in a new game of immigration politics. They claim they have no alternative because of the President’s inaction on immigration. Is presidential inaction really what is exacerbating immigration issues?

If we look at the history of major immigration legislation in the U.S., we’ll find that the last time Congress passed a significant bill on this topic was in 1965. Yes, 57 years ago. Have circumstances that impact immigration changed any over the past 57 years? You don’t have to be a population analyst to realize the world has changed a great deal in those 57 years.

There is no question we need new legislation to address immigration issues of today. So why hasn’t President Biden done something about it?

Wait a minute. The President doesn’t pass laws. That’s the job of Congress. So why are these governors shipping off these immigrants at great cost to their state and blaming the President? Because we have elections coming in two months and they are playing a political game of immigration politics.

If we look at the most recent attempts to pass immigration reform, it can provide a better sense of the problems. President George W. Bush had immigration reform as a very high priority, and he worked with Congress to craft the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act. While a bipartisan group of Congressmen crafted this very comprehensive bill, when it came to a vote, Senate Republicans refused to give it votes needed for passage.

The next serious attempt to get major immigration reform was in 2013. The Gang of 8 crafted The Bill for Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act of 2013. The Gang of 8 got together on their own and designed this proposal. The Gang was comprised of four Senate Republicans and four Senate Democrats. The Republicans were Marco Rubio, Jeff Flake, John McCain and Lindsay Graham. The Democrats were Michael Bennett, Dick Durbin, Bob Menendez and Chuck Schumer. They were able to get the bill passed in the Senate, but it never made it to the floor of the House.

Part of the reason that Republicans refused to bring it up for a House vote in the House is that they were concerned that it would pass, and Democrats and President Obama would get credit for it. Thus, Republican Congressmen refused to bring it up for a vote.

What is happening in 2022? Congress is refusing to take any action -- not because none is needed. They admit we need new laws. But they don’t want to give a Democrat Congress the opportunity to take credit for new legislation. To defer blame from Republican members of Congress, they blame the President and have taken action to try to make the President look bad. These three governors are shipping immigrants to various cities and saying it is the President’s fault. Make him the scapegoat.

The governors who are smiling and winking while they play immigration politics seem to have forgotten that the states where they are sending migrants are also the states that had the greatest numbers of people suffering and dying from COVID and that many died because of limited numbers of ventilators. Suppose we get a new strain of COVID and a similar impact of victims occurs. Might those same northeastern governors decide to ship their most critical patients to Florida, Texas and Arizona to give some relief to their home state medical systems?

I don’t recommend this as a solution.

The game-playing with peoples' lives should stop. Governors, rather than creating additional chaos in the lives of people who have already been through great chaos, should put pressure on their members of Congress. All governors, Democrat or Republican, Red or Blue, should inform their senators and representatives that the day after the midterm elections Congress should lock themselves in the capital and not come out until they have a major piece of immigration legislation that the President will sign. It should address all problematic issues relating to immigration and not kick the can down the road.

It is time to do the hard work as this piece of legislation may need to hold up for another 57 years.