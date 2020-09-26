Richard Virgin: Republican party ship is in peril

Our country suffered for eight years as Mitch McConnell instructed all Senate Republicans they should not approve any major legislation during the presidency of Barack Obama. Seems he and his followers in the Senate believed that their potential political gains were more important than enacting important legislation to perform their responsibilities of governing. Can you imagine how any of us would fare if we refused to perform our job responsibilities for eight years?

These eight years have been followed by three-plus years in which only one significant piece of legislation was passed by the Republican Senate and signed by the President, a tax cut. This “cut” has benefitted very few people in Central Illinois but did feather the pockets of the very wealthy. This sordid piece of legislation has resulted in trillions of dollars being added to our national debt. I always thought Republicans were the party of the balanced budget. Somehow that value is another that has been scuttled.

This same group of Republicans who hold leadership responsibilities decided that on the question of Presidential guilt or innocence it was better not to hear what witnesses had to say before determining the guilt or innocence because they were going to acquit, so why hear what witnesses had to say. What kind of justice is that? This act, totally devoid of any integrity, was executed by the “law and order” party.