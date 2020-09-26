Richard Virgin: Republican party ship is in peril

The party that traditionally has laid claim to taking the high ground and protecting the moral backbone of our society has lost its rudder and finds itself tossing about in a sea of chaos, The crew seems to be totally unaware that they are in danger and are unwilling to admit their plight or ask for help. Will this be the point where the ship is unable to remedy its plight and succumb to the unforgiving sea?
The party of supposed high scruples put forward a candidate and got him elected President in spite of the fact that he finds it impossible to tell the truth. One of the biggest of the thousands of lies he has told since taking office is that he didn’t know of the significant danger that the COVID-19 virus posed to the U.S. Now he says he knew but downplayed his real knowledge of the danger to avoid a panic.
The problem with this explanation is that within a very short period of time it was clear to all Americans the grave danger we faced and instead of taking actions to help address the crisis he continued to adhere to the message from lala land that we were doing fine, and everything would be alright. This forced governors to step into the void of no unified action and they created widely varied reactions to the danger.
Those varied reactions are still evident today. This is one of many instances that demonstrate how ill-equipped the President is to handle the responsibilities of his office.
Our country suffered for eight years as Mitch McConnell instructed all Senate Republicans they should not approve any major legislation during the presidency of Barack Obama. Seems he and his followers in the Senate believed that their potential political gains were more important than enacting important legislation to perform their responsibilities of governing. Can you imagine how any of us would fare if we refused to perform our job responsibilities for eight years?
These eight years have been followed by three-plus years in which only one significant piece of legislation was passed by the Republican Senate and signed by the President, a tax cut. This “cut” has benefitted very few people in Central Illinois but did feather the pockets of the very wealthy. This sordid piece of legislation has resulted in trillions of dollars being added to our national debt. I always thought Republicans were the party of the balanced budget. Somehow that value is another that has been scuttled.
This same group of Republicans who hold leadership responsibilities decided that on the question of Presidential guilt or innocence it was better not to hear what witnesses had to say before determining the guilt or innocence because they were going to acquit, so why hear what witnesses had to say. What kind of justice is that? This act, totally devoid of any integrity, was executed by the “law and order” party.
Now the party that claimed it would be unethical to appoint a Supreme Court justice during a Presidential election year, is reversing course and demonstrating how unscrupulous they can be by indicating they will indeed name a new justice to the Court not only during an election year, but as the election is being held. Mr. John Q. Republican must be suffering from one of the most impossible cases of whiplash ever experienced in trying to keep up with the ever-changing party beliefs. It would certainly seem possible that in all this head spinning, the partly leaders have totally lost their heads.
I have been hesitant to write such a piece as I am gravely concerned about the polarization of political opinions in our country. But to stand by and say nothing would make me guilty of acquiescence in the face of our democracy being stripped of its standards by such amoral behavior. This will only stop when members of the Republican party demand that their representatives holding political office stop putting their own political aspirations as the number one factor driving all of their decisions and decide to regain some respectability. They must realize that being comfortable with their own unscrupulous behavior places them in the same category as being among the worst examples of amoral behavior.
They exhibit the behavior we point out to our children and grandchildren and tell them they better not act that way. The Republican Party you may have voted for years ago has very little connection if any to the party on the ballot in 2020.
When a ship is rudderless it can be blown in any direction the wind takes it. It can even blow the crew overboard and capsize the ship.
Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.
