Richard Virgin: The bully overruns the playground

When I started school, I walked five blocks by myself. Initially I was nervous about getting lost, traffic, or being tardy. Just as I got those fears settled, I learned what real fear was, a third-grade bully named Jack.
Jack decided I was his newest victim. He waited for me every morning. He pushed me, shoved me, punched me, hit me, knocked me down, called me names. He was big, mean and three years older. He was disliked by everyone, but I was the one he tormented. It was hard for me to focus in school after a morning beating and then anticipating my pummeling on the way home. A lecture from my mom and a warning from the school principal had no impact on Jack. He didn’t stop. Actually, it got worse as he not only knocked me around but threatened me if I told on him again.
In desperate need of a solution, I went to school earlier and took a different path. After school I would hang on the playground and then go home after Jack left. This worked and I was able to focus in school. My solution was to stop playing the bully’s game. I made myself unavailable to him.
The recent impeachment trial was a bully story with a different outcome. Congressional Republicans were bullied by an individual. Rather than using the power of the group to control the bully, or circumvent him, they gave in to him. The bully’s behavior was clearly wrong, but frightened Republicans acquiesced to him. They lacked the courage to mobilize to confront him. The bully, Trump, is now strutting across the playground with his party behind him. They are supporting him as he savors his victory and selects his next prey.
You have free articles remaining.
The bully crossed the line and did something wrong because he knew he could get away with it. He felt justified in doing it. He has shown no remorse and even bragged about it. The majority were afraid to hold him accountable for his actions. What will happen now? The bully didn’t face any consequences for his wrong behavior. He feels vindicated. None of us will be safe on the playground. We won’t be able to rely on anyone for help to see that rules are followed.
What a horribly poor example we have shown to the world, to our citizens and especially to our children. Will bullies now feel a new sense of empowerment because they have seen that even the strongest groups can be intimidated? We’ve made it clear that breaking the rules is OK. The President has shown by his example that the constitutional checks and balances that we have espoused for over 200 years are really no checks at all.
There are so many negative messages derived from this that it is hard to enumerate them. Does our rule of law no longer matter? How can one man so intimidate the majority of a legislative body that they close ranks behind him? How can the standards upon which our government was founded suddenly be tossed aside for one individual who violated our standards for his own personal benefit?
Somehow the majority of Congressional Republicans believed his misdeeds were okay. All that we have believed about the balance of power in our branches of government is now in question.
Recent warnings have pointed out how events are similar to what happened in Germany in the 1930s. It is hard to believe that people as knowledgeable as members of Congress don't realize that giving into the bully is a major step toward becoming totally subservient to him.
Clearly our safety and the preservation of our democracy are at risk as the bully storms across the playground. Those of us who are not a party to this travesty must right the ship of state before it is lost.
Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.