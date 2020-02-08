Richard Virgin: The bully overruns the playground

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The bully crossed the line and did something wrong because he knew he could get away with it. He felt justified in doing it. He has shown no remorse and even bragged about it. The majority were afraid to hold him accountable for his actions. What will happen now? The bully didn’t face any consequences for his wrong behavior. He feels vindicated. None of us will be safe on the playground. We won’t be able to rely on anyone for help to see that rules are followed.

What a horribly poor example we have shown to the world, to our citizens and especially to our children. Will bullies now feel a new sense of empowerment because they have seen that even the strongest groups can be intimidated? We’ve made it clear that breaking the rules is OK. The President has shown by his example that the constitutional checks and balances that we have espoused for over 200 years are really no checks at all.

There are so many negative messages derived from this that it is hard to enumerate them. Does our rule of law no longer matter? How can one man so intimidate the majority of a legislative body that they close ranks behind him? How can the standards upon which our government was founded suddenly be tossed aside for one individual who violated our standards for his own personal benefit?