RICHARD VIRGIN: This impeachment does stink

Many supporters of the President say that this impeachment stinks. I agree that it stinks, but not for the same reasons. It stinks that we have a President who would value his own reelection success so highly that he would stoop to trying to get a foreign country to become involved in a nefarious activity that he hoped would help get him reelected.
The House of Representatives has voted two articles of impeachment on President Trump and we now await the trial in the Senate. Meanwhile ads on local TV are telling us we should call Rep. Rodney Davis and tell him how proud we are of him voting against the impeachment. I believe that he and his partisan cronies in the House and Senate who plan to absolve the President of any wrongdoing should hang their heads in shame.
These supporters claim that no crime was committed. Yet they had no problem voting to impeach a President for having an extramarital sexual relationship and lying about it. While that was a breach of his marriage vows, it was not a crime, but Republicans had no problem impeaching a President for that behavior in spite of the fact that their own party leader, Newt Gingrich, was also guilty of those identical behaviors, as were probably numerous of other House and Senate members.
It is against the law for a President to involve a foreign country in interfering with an election and President Trump has not only not denied he did it, but even bragged about it as the perfect phone call. The reality that he was not successful in getting Ukraine to interfere is immaterial. And whether he applied pressure or if there was a quid pro quo or not does not take away from him attempting to get Ukraine to interfere.
The framers of the Constitution were very clear in their notes and in the Federalist papers that they wanted to make sure that our elections would be free and totally clear of outside interference by a foreign country. They also made it clear that if a President became part of that kind of interference, that while it may not be a crime, it was an impeachable offense.
If the President is allowed to do something that so flagrantly violates our American principles and gets away with it, what will he a subsequent Presidents be held accountable for? Is having an affair and lying about it, which is not a national security issue, somehow a greater violation of the oath of office than seeking to have a foreign power have impact on the outcome of our elections? Yet, Trump defenders fail to see the hypocrisy of this position.
While supporters won’t admit it, if Barack Obama or Bill Clinton had made such a phone call and held up military aid there is no question in my mind that Republicans would have proceeded to impeach a Democratic president who behaved in such a lawless manner, and they would be well within their rights to do so. Hopefully Democrats in Congress would have also recognized that regardless of who committed the act, that individual was no longer fit to be President.
This impeachment is not about overturning the 2016 election. If Trump is removed from office, there will still be a Republican president. This is about removing a man from office who committed an impeachable deed and not only sees nothing wrong with it, but brags about it.
It isn’t surprising to me that he is that lacking of moral fiber. What is more disappointing is how lacking in moral fiber his Congressional defenders are. When did support of the party replace allegiance to our Constitution? The support for the President in spite of his lawless behavior also stinks.
Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.