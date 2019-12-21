RICHARD VIRGIN: This impeachment does stink

Many supporters of the President say that this impeachment stinks. I agree that it stinks, but not for the same reasons. It stinks that we have a President who would value his own reelection success so highly that he would stoop to trying to get a foreign country to become involved in a nefarious activity that he hoped would help get him reelected.

The House of Representatives has voted two articles of impeachment on President Trump and we now await the trial in the Senate. Meanwhile ads on local TV are telling us we should call Rep. Rodney Davis and tell him how proud we are of him voting against the impeachment. I believe that he and his partisan cronies in the House and Senate who plan to absolve the President of any wrongdoing should hang their heads in shame.

These supporters claim that no crime was committed. Yet they had no problem voting to impeach a President for having an extramarital sexual relationship and lying about it. While that was a breach of his marriage vows, it was not a crime, but Republicans had no problem impeaching a President for that behavior in spite of the fact that their own party leader, Newt Gingrich, was also guilty of those identical behaviors, as were probably numerous of other House and Senate members.