Richard Virgin: Today's confusion and certainty

As I look at the status of our society today there are some things that baffle me and other things that are quite clear. Among the things that baffle me:
- How the agricultural community can continue to support a president whose tariff war with China almost put farmers out of business while accomplishing nothing.
- Why Trump supporters claim he was good for the economy when the only economic action he took beside his disastrous tariffs was a tax law that only helped the very wealthy and added $1.3 trillion to our national debt.
- Why Republican legislators continue to try to scrap Obamacare when it has provided health insurance for millions of uninsured and is supported by 85% of the population.
Among the things I do understand is
- The desire to improve our economy can only occur when the pandemic is addressed and under control.
- Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will certainly help greatly but will not be an immediate remedy to the pandemic that will probably take another 18 months.
- Getting the Pandemic under control will not return us to a society like the one we knew prior to COVID-19.
Central Illinois residents may not be witnessing some of the societal changes occurring as a result of the pandemic. One can get a better idea of this impact if you look at New York City. The impact there looks like this:
- Large apartment buildings in the city now have as much as 70% vacancy.
- Business firms located in NYC have cut office space by as much as 80%.
- Reductions in 1 and 2 have hit the real estate market and ancillary employment in the greater NYC area.
- Reductions in occupancy have reduced the need for cleaning services, taxis, food consumption, barber/beauty salons, etc. Take all normal services and cut them by at least 50%. An example of the severity of the impact is The Oyster Bar restaurant, an institution of dining at Grand Central Station for 107 years, permanently closed.
- People and businesses are still situated in all sections of the city, so regular services are still needed everywhere, but there are far fewer people to carry the cost.
- These financial impacts have a ripple impact across the nation and NYC is not the only city experiencing these kinds of changes.
- Cultural creations that originate in NYC and then spread across the world are not happening. Even after the pandemic is over, how will they return and who will support them?
Closer to home will movie theaters be a thing of the past? What about the impact of no gathering for cultural events, religious activities, sporting events and all of the support services that depend on these for their livelihood? How many jobs will be lost permanently?
I know that the number one focus of our government must be to address the pandemic and to provide help to those in need until the virus is under control and our economy, whatever it is going to look like, begins to take hold. In the meantime, we must make it clear to our politicians that this party bickering must stop, and the welfare of our country and its people must be placed first.
As Central Illinois citizens, we need to be vigilant about local needs. As we see friends, neighbors, church members face the loss or reduction of employment, and the reality of trying to survive on reduced or eliminated incomes, we must be vigilant of those needs and do what we can to support those in great need. We also need to be supportive of those programs and institutions that work to meet the needs of individuals and families suffering these losses.
I don’t understand when the President violates acceptable election practices and may even be committing a crime by trying to pressure electors, why don’t Congressional Republicans don’t put the country first and utilize their power acting as a group and stop this election interference. Likewise they should see that the transition of leadership takes place immediately. It’s time to demonstrate honor to country over loyalty to party.
I also don’t understand why Congress hasn’t acted to extend unemployment benefits for 12,000,000 Americans who will lose their benefits on December 26. Get busy and get it done.
Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.
