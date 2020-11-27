Richard Virgin: Today's confusion and certainty

Closer to home will movie theaters be a thing of the past? What about the impact of no gathering for cultural events, religious activities, sporting events and all of the support services that depend on these for their livelihood? How many jobs will be lost permanently?

I know that the number one focus of our government must be to address the pandemic and to provide help to those in need until the virus is under control and our economy, whatever it is going to look like, begins to take hold. In the meantime, we must make it clear to our politicians that this party bickering must stop, and the welfare of our country and its people must be placed first.