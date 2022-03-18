RICHARD VIRGIN: We shouldn't stand in way of defense

It has been demoralizing to watch the situation in the Ukraine over the past three weeks. The Ukrainians are putting up a valiant fight and are doing a remarkable job considering how outnumbered they are and how much better equipped the Russian army is. They have been forced to defend themselves against an aggression that was totally unwarranted and one they did not instigate nor seek.

Putin has a clear desire to take over Ukraine. Ironically, he seems to be fine with destroying the country before he takes it over. Perhaps he has a desire to rebuild the country to his liking. The way things are going he may be forced to repopulate the country as well. But I am sure he has no problem ordering Russian citizens to move to Ukraine and take up residence among the rubble.

The sanctions that have been imposed are a strong step in reducing the financial stamina of Russia. Whether it can have any impact on the Russian invasion remains to be seen. But is it enough?

This entire scenario reminds me of what I learned about the events that took place during the 1930s. Hitler began his aggression by getting Austria to dismiss it’s government and place his people instead and in a quiet coup he acquired control of the country. He then set his eyes on Czechoslovakia.

Hitler threatened to invade and take over the country and several European leaders met with Hitler to see what they could do to resolve the issue peaceably. They left with an agreement that Hitler could reunite Germany with a section of Czechoslovakia that had been part of Germany prior to World War I. He told them that was all he wanted to do, was reunite the German people.

Of course, Hitler steamrolled through all of Czechoslovakia and just kept going from there. I keep wondering if we aren’t seeing the same thing here. Has Ukraine become a throwaway country that we will simply allow Putin to acquire? And if he does, why would he stop there? Shouldn’t he be stopped now?

I have always considered myself a pacifist. My first preference would be to try to negotiate an end to this, but clearly Putin has no interest in negotiating an agreement. He won’t even negotiate means of safe passage for people wishing to leave Ukraine. I understand why we would prefer not to get involved in another land war, and I would agree.

What I don’t understand is why we are standing in the way of the Polish MIG planes being moved to Ukraine. I don’t see how airplanes are any different from all the other missiles, rockets, tanks, etc. that we are sending there. It seems a very fine line that to me makes no sense. If we continue to withhold the MIGS and Ukraine is lost, how will we feel then? Did we do all we could?

We cannot expect the Ukrainian army to deter Russian forces unless we give them more weaponry to support them in their David and Goliath struggle. Even as a pacifist, I look at this unprovoked aggression on a people who did nothing to cause this and wonder how much destruction and killing are we willing to tolerate? If Ukraine is conquered by Russia, I would want to know that it happened in spite of the fact that we gave Ukraine all of the weaponry it requested.

Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.

