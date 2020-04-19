RICHARD VIRGIN: What insights have we gained?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

We seem to have unanimous agreement that when we come out of the virus restricted/shutdown time, that our world isn’t going to be the same as it was before.

Some changes that people have noted are that people may no longer wish to shake hands, that people will wash their hands more, people will do more things online, people may not want to sit close to others (so what do you do on the subway.)

Some of these things will have broader impact. AMC movie theaters will in all likelihood go into bankruptcy this week and probably won’t reopen. Some large stores that were already in financial trouble, probably won’t survive. Plus I think we have all gained a new respect for health care workers, grocery store employees, truck drivers, postal workers, restaurant employees, and yes barbers and hairdressers. One wonders just how shaggy our hair will be before this is all over.

We also owe our gratitude to the numerous governors who demonstrated quality leadership by stepping into a void of crisis management and have individually and collaboratively acted to protect the welfare of the population in what has been a difficult and often thankless endeavor.