RICHARD VIRGIN: What insights have we gained?

We seem to have unanimous agreement that when we come out of the virus restricted/shutdown time, that our world isn’t going to be the same as it was before.
Some changes that people have noted are that people may no longer wish to shake hands, that people will wash their hands more, people will do more things online, people may not want to sit close to others (so what do you do on the subway.)
Some of these things will have broader impact. AMC movie theaters will in all likelihood go into bankruptcy this week and probably won’t reopen. Some large stores that were already in financial trouble, probably won’t survive. Plus I think we have all gained a new respect for health care workers, grocery store employees, truck drivers, postal workers, restaurant employees, and yes barbers and hairdressers. One wonders just how shaggy our hair will be before this is all over.
We also owe our gratitude to the numerous governors who demonstrated quality leadership by stepping into a void of crisis management and have individually and collaboratively acted to protect the welfare of the population in what has been a difficult and often thankless endeavor.
All of the front line employees who work to protect our property and personal safety deserve out thanks. Public service works who have kept our communities operating are often overlooked and shouldn’t be. Those elected officials who have found ways to continue to carry out their responsibilities in spite of not being able to gather together should get our applause also.
It seems to me this has also been a time of recognizing that certain aspects of our democracy didn’t work so well in this crisis. The clear realization of that has caused many to look more closely at our system of government and say, “you know there are a number of things in our government that after almost 250 years, could use some real revision.”
It seems to me that rather than looking at things piecemeal, it would make sense to revise a number of our institutions to make them function more effectively to meet the needs of a changing world.
Here’s my take on the list of things I think should be changed. Space limitations don’t permit me to provide full detail on these, but you can probably get the general idea.
1 Change the Supreme Court to 15 members. Five each proposed by the two major parties and the final five appointed by the first 10. (Took this idea from Ezra Klein)
2. Judges should only be selected from those rated high by bar associations.
3. Judges appointed for 5-year terms which can be renewed with evidence of good service.
4. Eliminate the Electoral College.
5. Modify and shorten the process of selecting candidates for president and restrict campaigns to only use funds provided by the government.
6. Eliminate all gerrymandering.
7. Establish uniform voting qualifications and procedures with goals to make voting accessible to all.
8. Provide a program of basic health coverage for all and require it’s availability in all states.
9.Change funding of members of Congress so they only receive a basic salary necessary to meet their needs. They could be eligible for bonus pay if they are actually productive in their position.
10. Put members of Congress on same health care plan as general public.
11. Provide options for recall and initiative in all states and at federal level.
12. Provide a method for general citizens to propose legislation and to force Congress to take action on such proposals.
13. There are numerous changes that need to be made in the executive branch but cannot be done until there is a change in administrations.
What would you add to the list?
Richard Virgin is a retired educator living in Decatur.
