I read with interest Kevin Hale’s column, “A bold Idea to fill teacher vacancies” (June 10) and I believe he had some reasonable suggestions to help address the teacher shortage.

However, the program of recruitment he describes does nothing to address one of the major issues causing scores of veteran teachers to say, “I’ve had it, I’m out of here.” That is the preponderance of attitudes, behaviors and habits by students and parents that make it impossible for teachers to teach.

An example of this was the reaction of parents at Westview Middle School in St. Louis County when their children were not allowed to walk in the graduation ceremony. The school had repeatedly informed families that their child wasn’t completing work, wasn’t coming to school, was disruptive in class, etc. They were provided clear plans that they could use to get the child back in good standing.

Those steps weren’t followed, the problems weren’t remedied, and the students were not allowed to march. The students will go on to high school, but parents of the denied students were very upset that their child could not be in the graduation ceremony. They were upset with the school, not with their children.

This is a symptom of the lack of support that teachers see every day in their classrooms. A friend of mine who is a wonderful kindergarten teacher is hanging it up. “I can’t take all the chaos. Kids come to school who are totally wild and don’t listen to adults at all and they don’t respect the rights of other children. I spend an entire year now trying to get kids ready to be in school. I’m done.”

She’s not alone. Teachers in any school will tell you things have changed a lot in the last few years, especially since the pandemic. One teacher in Decatur told me she had five students in her kindergarten class last year who weren’t toilet trained and came to school in pull-ups. This was the result of a lack of training, not a medical issue. That is unfair to teachers and other students and has no place in a classroom.

I communicated to Hale that it is wasted money to go on a big recruiting campaign until the respect and behavior issue is resolved. Bringing in new teachers who face the same lack of respect being shown to current staff will only result in them leaving the profession after a very short stay.

To accompany Hale’s proposal for recruiting teachers, I’d like to propose one for schools to get pupils and families to genuinely support education. Assuming that a K-12 education is an entitlement for every child and that these 13 years of education should not be squandered, schools should be able to start and stop the utilization of those 13 years of learning in ways that are optimal.

If a child is brought to kindergarten lacking toilet training, the child should go home to get potty training and once that is successfully achieved brought back to start their education. The timer on their 13 years will not begin until they start their education.

Students who refuse to comply with school behavior standards will have their clocks stopped. They would be sent home and told they are welcome to return and continue to use the remaining time of their 13 years when they are ready to comply with school behavior standards.

In the case of the middle school students at Westview Middle School when the issue of no work, skipping school, etc. becomes a problem, their education clock stops and they are out of school until they can return and meet the school standards. If a student is out of school for two years after their 7th-grade year, they still have 5 years of free education available to them.

Students who are non-compliant in school would go into a work program that places an emphasis on the personal and learning skills the student lacks. Once they are deemed ready to make use of their school time, they can resume the use of their remaining public school time.

I am not so naïve to think that all parents will automatically get on the stick and get their child’s attendance solved or will start monitoring their schoolwork. In cases where parents are unable to meet that responsibility, the school will assign an older community member who will become the educational surrogate for the child. This person becomes the individual who monitors all the things involved with a student’s success in school. They would work to get the child back in school and to stay in school.

Unless something drastic is done to address this lack of preparing children to be truly ready to learn, the teacher shortage crisis will only get worse. Additionally, parents of students who are ready to learn will remove them to private schools or homeschooling. Sounds drastic? Think about how awful schools will become if the things that are going on now that should not be the responsibility of the school, are allowed to continue.

Even the institution of baseball has had to make some significant rule changes. It’s time for schools to do that as well.