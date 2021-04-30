Richard Virgin:

I appreciate that the Herald & Review provides us with the perspectives of a variety of political columnists to read throughout the week. I believe that reading a variety of viewpoints, especially ones we may not agree with, helps provoke our thinking and helps us understand other points of view. However, I believe that continuing to include the column of Michael Reagan is a disservice to readers of the Herald & Review.

In this day of highly polarized political perspectives, I find Reagan’s columns to be nothing more than a sadistic action of throwing gasoline on an already out-of-control fire. If he did so with facts, that would be bad enough, but at least it would be done with some honesty. However, this man besmirches the Reagan name as he plays so fast and loose with the facts and explains them with such inflammatory rhetoric that he seems bent on wanting to be nothing but destructive.

In his most recent column, "Democrats want to start race war" (April 28), from the title on there is almost nothing in his column that is an honest fact. There are plenty of conspiracy theories floating around today that unfortunately seem to have appealed to many Americans who have become believers in non-truths. To see Reagan adding to this genre of untruths is disappointing to say the least.