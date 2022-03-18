ROBERT MOOTH: Biden remains reliable consistent

As quoted by ABC News, “Biden said ..., ‘It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera'."

This kind of comment was most likely the green light for Russia to invade Ukraine. What led up to this moment? Consider:

- He was beholden to the far left for their efforts in getting him elected

- Biden willingly accepted the far left’s green new deal, which was based on climate change

- To show his support for the “progressives”, he canceled the energy independence of the U.S. to help control climate change. Hypocritically, he began buying oil from Russia, and other off-shore producers. In doing so, he begged them to drastically increase production, all the while being unconcerned about the contributions these producers were adding to climate change.

- Note: Oil purchases from Russia are almost 600,000 barrels a day. At $100/barrel, that is $60,000,000/day going to Russia. The Keystone pipeline would have supplied over 800,000 barrels a day at considerably less cost to the consumer.

- He allowed the Nordstream 2 pipeline construction, and certification to continue through the Baltic Sea, from Russia to Europe.

- Then there was the Afghanistan exit debacle in which Americans were either killed or left behind.

- Pre-invasion of Ukraine, he, and many in his Administration, claimed that the sanctions they were planning would keep Russia from invading Ukraine. How did that work out?

- Biden then changed his statements to say the sanctions would not affect Russia for a month.

- Then, he changed again by saying that the sanctions were never meant to deter the Russians.

- Instead of laying truly severe sanctions on Russia prior to the invasion, they have been added piecemeal, to no measurable effect.

- As for military aid to Ukraine, some munitions were sent, but not enough.

- Some military experts outside the Administration proposed in December that we enter in to a lend-lease program with Ukraine. Particularly, multiple numbers of still functional F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter and ground attack aircraft that were scheduled to be sent to the aircraft graveyard in southern Arizona. There were enough qualified retired pilots to volunteer as was done prior to our entry into WW I and WW II. Biden refused the idea.

What is one to make of this situation? My conclusion is that Russia wants to control Europe. If one goes back in time, control of Europe has been a long-standing goal of the Russians.

The control levers are oil and natural gas, and will soon include, if their invasion is successful, the wheat, corn, and barley grown in Ukraine. Most of these grains are grown in the Eastern portion of the country which Russia currently controls.

What is to be done? Short term, not much. Putin is getting some resistance at home. Can that be advanced? Who knows? Putin is supported only by China. He requested troops from Kazakhstan but was refused.

Long term, a joint effort should be made by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to become the major sources of oil, natural gas, and grains for Europe. Will Biden accept such an idea? Unlikely. Perhaps he would, if the proposal was defined in potential climate change control terms. Defining resistance to the serfdom of Western Europe to the Russian oligarchs in human terms, does not seem to be a priority for this Administration.

One should also look at Biden’s actions and non-actions through the lens of the coming mid-term elections. He doesn’t want to upset the electorate any more than what it is already.

As quoted in the August 16, 2021, Cal Thomas article in the Washington Times, “As Robert Gates, former defense secretary in the Obama administration, once put it, Biden has ‘been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades'."

Biden remains remarkably consistent.

Robert Mooth is a Decatur resident.

