Robert Mooth: Biden will take us in a bad direction

Our founding fathers were determined to create a Government that would be strong enough to protect the colonies. The founders concluded that it was necessary to limit the power of the individual branches of the Government. In addition, the vote of the people was necessary to control the Government.

By giving the people the power of the vote, the founders began the process of creating a society with an inclusive political structure. Flowing from that structure would be an inclusive economy.

Over time, our politics became, to a large degree, inclusive. That desired goal has been afflicted, from time to time, by various political and social obstacles. They were overcome so that we, as a nation, could continue to progress. That inclusion goal is still a work in progress.

Flowing from an inclusive political structure that keeps individual power centers within government in check, is an inclusive economy. By definition, an inclusive economy is one where anyone has the right and opportunity to work at whatever they choose to do. That goal has also been afflicted by political and social obstacles. While still a work in progress, the economy prior to the pandemic was the closest our economy has ever come to being truly inclusive.

That economy will be a benchmark goal for years to come.