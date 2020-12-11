Robert Mooth: Biden will take us in a bad direction

Our founding fathers were determined to create a Government that would be strong enough to protect the colonies. The founders concluded that it was necessary to limit the power of the individual branches of the Government. In addition, the vote of the people was necessary to control the Government.
By giving the people the power of the vote, the founders began the process of creating a society with an inclusive political structure. Flowing from that structure would be an inclusive economy.
Over time, our politics became, to a large degree, inclusive. That desired goal has been afflicted, from time to time, by various political and social obstacles. They were overcome so that we, as a nation, could continue to progress. That inclusion goal is still a work in progress.
Flowing from an inclusive political structure that keeps individual power centers within government in check, is an inclusive economy. By definition, an inclusive economy is one where anyone has the right and opportunity to work at whatever they choose to do. That goal has also been afflicted by political and social obstacles. While still a work in progress, the economy prior to the pandemic was the closest our economy has ever come to being truly inclusive.
That economy will be a benchmark goal for years to come.
The founding fathers chose this inclusive direction because of what they saw from either personal experience or from history. What they rejected was what is called extractive politics and an extractive economy.
Extractive politics is characterized by a narrow power center that is not inclusive. Some examples include dictators, elite, aristocrats, etc. and their respective retinue. Absent in this structure is any controlling vote by the people in opposition. If a vote is allowed, it is ignored by decree or by force.
An extractive economy is one where those who control the government extract from the people anything of value. In doing so, such extraction leaves the people totally dependent on the government. The people’s primary concern becomes how heavy the chains of serfdom and poverty will be upon their shoulders.
Where is the U.S. at relative to these two choices? The direction we take is at a crossroads. Our future will be defined by the resolution of the Presidential election and the Senatorial runoff in Georgia. If President Trump and the Republicans in Georgia are victorious, we will continue on our political and economic inclusion trajectory. If the Democrats are successful, then we will find ourselves on the cusp of an extractive society.
What are some of the signs that the extractive outcome is possible?
Consider a few examples from the Biden campaign:
The Trump tax cuts will be eliminated and taxes raised. Since every one benefited from the cuts, everyone will have their taxes raised. In addition, taxes on businesses will be passed on to the consumers, assuming these businesses don’t move to China, or elsewhere.
Biden is going to raise onerous taxes on firearms. Refusal to pay becomes the pretext to confiscate the weapons. This will disarm the peaceful citizens so that only the criminals and the political thugs are armed.
Biden promises to pursue incorporating the Green New Deal. This will cost trillions of dollars.
One source of that amount of money is the $30 trillion independent retirement savings of U.S. workers. Biden wants access to this money, in return, retirees would receive a stipend from the government
To help pay for the Green New Deal, Biden will cut military spending despite the growing military might of China.
Biden will stack the Supreme Court with enough liberal judges to create a judicial legislature
He will petition Congress to make Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia states, thereby assuring a dictatorial one-party Government.
Though the government would be run by the “elected” politicians, the real power lies with multi-billionaires, social media billionaires, Wall Street billionaires, all Democrats. Include a media that sees no evil, hears no evil and speaks no evil of Democrats or their overlords.
Why are these billionaires so supportive of Biden? Evidence is surfacing indicating that these billionaires do not want to jeopardize their China businesses. Biden is preferred by the Chinese.
What about we the people?
