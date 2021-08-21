ROBERT MOOTH: Decatur school board still not transparent

District 61 Board of Education has been promising more transparency in their communications with the public. It seems that promise continues to be only partially valid.

Case in point, I have been sending multiple email requests to the Board members regarding the nearly half million-dollar expenditure they have approved for a group to come to Decatur and assess race relations in the district. I have received only two responses from board members.

One board member expressed the belief that “Systemic racism and white supremacy are both alive and well — especially in academia.” This member also concluded, “The only states/districts rejecting CRT are those who are in fear that they have something to hide, OR that they have.” It seems this person’s mind is already made up before the hired group even begins their race-related assessment.

This board member concluded by inviting me to send any additional questions I might have. So, I did.

My July 12, 2021, email to the board members listed a number of questions regarding Critical Race Theory” (CRT) and Project 1619. It is copied in total from the email:

“The teacher unions made news recently by declaring encouragement and legal support to teach Critical Race Theory [CRT] and Project 1619 in classrooms.

“These decisions raise some questions that need answering. Namely:

1. Who makes the decision as to what is to be taught? The school board or the teachers?

2. If the board decides not to add these subjects, what happens to the teacher that adds CRT and 1619 without approval from the board?

3. If the board does approve teaching CRT and 1619, what happens to the teacher that refuses to teach CRT and 1619?

4. Has the board decided to allow teaching of CRT and 1619, or any of its variants?

5. If you haven’t decided yet, will there be meetings where there is an actual dialog, a give-and-take with the public?”

The board’s response to these questions? Near silence.

I received a non-committal answer from one board member. That response promised “…. future discussions within our district.” It would seem the board has put the “cart before the horse”. These kinds of discussions within the board, and in public, should have been held prior to approving nearly half a million dollars to search for ghosts of times past.

A number of other questions were also emailed to the board members. The board’s response? Silence.

This overall weak-to-non-existent response behavior is an unacceptable example of the board’s approach to transparency.

Robert Mooth is a Decatur resident.

