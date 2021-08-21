ROBERT MOOTH: Decatur school board still not transparent

ROBERT MOOTH
District 61 Board of Education has been promising more transparency in their communications with the public. It seems that promise continues to be only partially valid.
Case in point, I have been sending multiple email requests to the Board members regarding the nearly half million-dollar expenditure they have approved for a group to come to Decatur and assess race relations in the district. I have received only two responses from board members.
One board member expressed the belief that “Systemic racism and white supremacy are both alive and well — especially in academia.” This member also concluded, “The only states/districts rejecting CRT are those who are in fear that they have something to hide, OR that they have.” It seems this person’s mind is already made up before the hired group even begins their race-related assessment.
This board member concluded by inviting me to send any additional questions I might have. So, I did.
My July 12, 2021, email to the board members listed a number of questions regarding Critical Race Theory” (CRT) and Project 1619. It is copied in total from the email:
“The teacher unions made news recently by declaring encouragement and legal support to teach Critical Race Theory [CRT] and Project 1619 in classrooms.
“These decisions raise some questions that need answering. Namely:
1. Who makes the decision as to what is to be taught? The school board or the teachers?
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
2. If the board decides not to add these subjects, what happens to the teacher that adds CRT and 1619 without approval from the board?
3. If the board does approve teaching CRT and 1619, what happens to the teacher that refuses to teach CRT and 1619?
4. Has the board decided to allow teaching of CRT and 1619, or any of its variants?
5. If you haven’t decided yet, will there be meetings where there is an actual dialog, a give-and-take with the public?”
The board’s response to these questions? Near silence.
I received a non-committal answer from one board member. That response promised “…. future discussions within our district.” It would seem the board has put the “cart before the horse”. These kinds of discussions within the board, and in public, should have been held prior to approving nearly half a million dollars to search for ghosts of times past.
A number of other questions were also emailed to the board members. The board’s response? Silence.
This overall weak-to-non-existent response behavior is an unacceptable example of the board’s approach to transparency.
31 photos from the Herald & Review archives
Harristown elementary school
1971: Mark Buster, left, Mike Downing, Patricia Matthews, Penny Lowe read as Roy Ross and Sondie McIntyre examine a moon globe in the materials center at the Harristown elementary school. Harristown mothers have been donating hours of time and mountains of energy to make the center a success. The materials center, often called the library, provides teachers and students with books, records, pictures and much more. (H&R file photo)
Snowstorm
1981: Nelson Park’s Rock Garden looked more like a Norse Wald after the second winter snowstorm in a week. Old Man Winter clobbered Central Illinois with 7½ inches of snow Dec. 23. With the earlier winter storm, this snowfall brought the total amount of snow on the ground to 11 inches. (H&R file photo)
Decatur Airport strike
1981: Mike Forman, left, and Danny Cave walk the picket line at Decatur Airport. (H&R file photo)
Macon Speedway
1970: Pickles Standerfer of Sullivan is among the longtime super stock favorites at Macon Speedway. (H&R file photo)
Standard Oil Co.
1951: This three-story Standard Oil Co. building — headquarters for a division of Standard Oil of Indiana — was built in 1929 in part of the move that pushed Decatur businesses and office buildings farther out from the middle of the city. On the site formerly stood the home of Capt. George S. and Sarah A. Powers Durfee. (H&R file photo)
Streetcar
1914: Spanking new when viewed in front of the Decatur Hotel about 1914, this ‘800’ type streetcar represented the last word in such equipment. However, the buses had the last word in December 1936, when the streetcars bowed out. Only the venerable Transfer House, built in 1895, survives as a reminder of trolley days. (H&R file photo)
Standard Office Building
1940: The Standard Office Building, Decatur’s largest office building, was sold by the General American Life Insurance Co. to Sidney M. Libit of Libit and Lindauer, Chicago law firm. The sale price was $400,000. The building was erected in 1914. (H&R file photo)
A.E. Staley syrup
1931: Shown is a A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. carload of syrup to go to Social Services. (H&R file photo)
Summer Haven Swim Club
1992: Even after a soggy weekend, Monday’s blue skies and mild temperatures beckoned swimmers to take the plunge, but not without some hesitation. Seven-year-old Stuart Ware takes a timid glance over the end of a 3-meter diving board at Summer Haven Swim Club on Mound Road. (H&R file photo)
Le Ta family
1975: Members of the Le Ta family stand in front of their new home at 1163 W. Macon St. The family, refugees from South Vietnam, is being sponsored in Decatur by First Presbyterian Church. Le Ta is 33 and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Saigon in science and was an army supply officer from 1968 to 1975. Members of the family include, front row from left, Xuan Trang, Twong Trang, My Tien; back row, Le Ta, Bach Yen, baby Tan Phu and Cuc. (H&R file photo)
WSOY
1990: Decatur WSOY morning radio host Jim Syoen is lifted off a billboard at the corner of Main Street and Pershing Road where he had been living for one week to raise money for Easter Seals. (H&R file photo)
French School band
1977: David Moses, right, talks about Sousa and bands with Joann Ploeger and Dyrric Hendricks at French School. (H&R file photo)
Swain triplets
1952: Marriage separated the Swain triplets years ago, but they still manage frequent meetings, such as this one at the home of Miriam Hazelwood, left. With her are Prudence Gobleman of Springfield, center, and Louise Hein of Chestnut. (H&R file photo)
Decatur YMCA soccer
1992: Two-year-old Beau Sullivan works his way out of a jam after becoming a little too involved with a soccer net at South Shores School. Beau found other ways to amuse himself as his three older brothers finished the soccer season in the Decatur YMCA youth league. (H&R file photo)
Swivel Boy Mower Co.
1959: Shown are employees of Swivel Boy Mower Co. (H&R file photo)
Sweet Adelines
1963: The Decatur chapter of International Organization of Sweet Adelines Inc. are getting a taste of the professional entertainer’s life. The chapter placed first in the regional contest held in Eisenhower High School. Now, they are making a recording to be included in the record, ‘1963 Regional Chorus Champions,’ which is being cut by Decca Record Co. (H&R file photo)
Swartz Coffee Shop
1992: Patrons of Swartz Coffee Shop were the first to take advantage of a new city license that allows restaurants to offer customers the option of dining outside their premises. Diners Herb O’Bryan, left, Hugh James and Ken Hamilton chose to eat in and watch the view. (H&R file photo)
Decatur police officers
1957: Dr. Johannes Stumm, far left, commissioner of the West Berlin, Germany, police department, talks with Decatur officers Harold Lindsten and Carl Evans during a visit. (H&R file photo)
Hamster tricks
1948: Lee O. Sturgis holds his hands out for Little Duke. Sturgis trains hamsters and he commands them to somersault over on a wire and hang by their rear pair of hands. Sturgis is trying to raise bigger and better hamsters by feeding them B-1. He has succeeded in growing one hamster to double the normal weight. (H&R file photo)
Women's style show
1943: A style show was one of the highlights of the national industrial dinner and open house in the Decatur YMCA, showing uniforms, office clothes, street outfits and party dresses for busy employed girls. Left to right are, Ruth Crum, in a tennis dress; Lula Mae Dial, golf; Lena Dillow, spectator sports; Marguerite Cornwell, assembly line slacks; Violet High, Oak ordnance guard; Ethel Poe, line worker; Ruby Hornstein, industrial uniform; Mary Wall, afternoon dress; Lena Lazzaroni, tailored business suit; Amy Jean Lahners, dinner dress; Agnes Morton, formal. (H&R file photo)
Suffern-Hunt Mill
1913: Shown is the Suffern-Hunt Mill before a fire destroyed the building in 1913. (H&R file photo)
Sugar and Spice Nursery School
1960: Shown is the family room of Sugar and Spice Nursery School. (H&R file photo)
Clinton barber
1981: Barber Lee Sugg cuts hair from one of his customers in Clinton. (H&R file photo)
Agri-Fab day care
1992: Agri-Fab, a Sullivan company that makes lawn and garden equipment, is one of a handfull of companies in Central Illinois to offer on-site day care to its employees. While his mom, Kelly, is at work, Frank Austin, 4, concentrates on shaking up bottles to create a cyclone effect as water spins around and goes to the lower bottle. (H&R file photo)
Firetruck accident
1988: A wrecker lends a helping hand to a Sullivan firetruck following an accident on Bruce-Findlay Road. (H&R file photo)
Sun N Fun Club
1959: Diving boards of three heights usually have a crowd waiting for a turn on the board at Sun N Fun Club. (H&R file photo)
Centennial Lab School
1981: Dee Sumpter, teacher at Centennial Lab School, won first prize in the Herald & Review Mother’s Day essay contest. Sumpter won a trip for two to Hawaii. (H&R file photo)
Billy Sunday Tabernacle
1908: This interior view of the Billy Sunday Tabernacle at Union and Eldorado streets was taken in 1908 during the evangelist’s five-week stay in Decatur. (H&R file photo)
Super Slide
1969: Six people enjoy the long ride to the bottom of the Super Slide on East Pershing Road. The slide, Decatur’s newest amusement activity, has proved to be very popular since its opening. (H&R file photo)
Carosel horse
1989: John Sutton of Lincoln talks to Deb Winburn of Monticello about a carosel horse he’s in the process of restoring. Sutton, along with Ron Craig, buy and restore carosel horses and had a display at the Clinton Apple ’n Pork Festival. Sutton says prices of horses have doubled in the last year. (H&R file photo)
Greenhill Cemetery
1967: Pam Selby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Selby, brings an armload of peonies to the Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan. Pam them places the flowers at the foot of a cemetery plot as a tribute on Memorial Day. (H&R file photo)
Robert Mooth is a Decatur resident.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!