ROBERT MOOTH: Democrats aim to control our lives

The winter season can be very depressing in the absence of color. Everything appears so drab and dark, especially in an election year. Add to this drabness and dark feeling the ongoing attempts of the Democrats to remove President Trump from office. One consistent aspect of these three years of such efforts has been the abject failure of the Democrats and the media.
Underlying their efforts has included the use and abuse of the their majority in the House of Representatives, the FBI, the Department of Justice, the CIA, etc.
The most recent attempt at impeachment was a classic example of “the end justifying the means.” The House inquiry was begun before the House voted to approve an inquiry thereby negating, theoretically, all subpoenas issued and testimony taken during this period. Then there was the taking of testimony in a basement room absent the media, most Republicans, or lawyers for the President. Those Republicans present were allowed to ask the witnesses very few questions. In some cases, the Democrats told the witnesses what to say.
Add to this the Democrats' desire to do away with the Electoral College. If successful, the Democrats would control the country well into the foreseeable future by virtue of the high density of Democrats on the two coasts. The role of middle America would be to keep producing cheap food, pay taxes, and keep their collective mouths shut.
Along with dividing the country between the haves and have-nots, what would such a future look like? The most immediate examples are some of the promises of the various Democrats running to be the Democrat presidential nominee. Every one of them is, to a varying degree, a socialist. To these folks the government is the foremost source of solving all of our problems. Some of the more interesting promises include dissolving the trillion dollar student debt, free college tuition, free healthcare including for illegal immigrants, increasing taxes on those who create jobs, impose stringent climate-related controls, increase the minimum wage to $22 an hour, do away with all charter schools, no limitations on abortions or on the abortion industry, to name a few.
Some thoughts on these promises:
Student loan forgiveness – Where does the trillions of pay back dollars come from?
Healthcare for all – Only Sen. Warren attempted to publicize the costs of her plan. The result being that her campaign began to falter. The other candidates saw what happened to her and refuse to publicize the cost of their plans.
Free college tuition – No one has said how much that would cost and who would bear that cost.
Increase taxes and the minimum wage on business – Typically, that means a return to fewer businesses, fewer jobs, and an increased dependency on government handouts.
Increase climate controls – Sen. Sanders does not provide a cost of his Green New Deal plan but does admit his plans would cost jobs
Charter schools – Elimination of charter schools in the inner cities would result in generations of ill-educated citizens consigned to low skill jobs.
Abortions and the abortion industry – These candidates seem to accept abortion at any time in any clinic conditions.
The Democrats are saying that we folks need to learn to love government control of our lives, or else.
Robert Mooth is a resident of Decatur.