ROBERT MOOTH: Democrats aim to control our lives

Along with dividing the country between the haves and have-nots, what would such a future look like? The most immediate examples are some of the promises of the various Democrats running to be the Democrat presidential nominee. Every one of them is, to a varying degree, a socialist. To these folks the government is the foremost source of solving all of our problems. Some of the more interesting promises include dissolving the trillion dollar student debt, free college tuition, free healthcare including for illegal immigrants, increasing taxes on those who create jobs, impose stringent climate-related controls, increase the minimum wage to $22 an hour, do away with all charter schools, no limitations on abortions or on the abortion industry, to name a few.