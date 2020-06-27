Robert Mooth: Do we want to mimic 17th-century Denmark?

- “…, the an∣cient Love of Liberty seems to be quite extinct in the North; and in its place to have succeeded the conveniencies of a dull Obedience. A miserable Life which jogs on at the same heavy rate, has a mixture of Melancholy Ease with it, which is preferred before those sudden Accidents, and brisk Traverses of For∣tune which Commotions would occasi∣on

- Editing a lengthy section: “…for the King has taken such care by reducing Ancient and Rich Families to a low Estate, by raising new ones, by making all the People poor in Spirit, as well as Purse; …. I verily believe, the Danes do now really love Servitude; … could not make use of Liber∣ty if it were offered them; but would throw it away if they had it, and resume their Chains. Possibly they would wish them less weighty, but Chains they could not live without. If there be one or two …. who are of contrary Sentiments, they dare not so much as mutter them to their own Children, nor would be heard with patience if. they did.