Robert Mooth: Do we want to mimic 17th-century Denmark?

One of the major election goals of the Democrats is the elimination of the electoral college. It is commonly expected that such a move would guarantee perpetual control of the government by the votes of the coastal states.
Assuming that this control is obtained, the history of many Western European nations is instructive as to a likely outcome. These nations were, for the most part, initially led by elected leaders, some of whom were called kings. Over time, these kings gained control sufficient to ignore the will of the people.
One such example is Denmark, as analyzed by Viscount Robert Moleworth, 1656-1725, in his book entitled “An Account of Denmark, as it was in the year 1692”. Molesworth was England’s ambassador to Denmark from 1689-1692. According to other sources, this book played a significant role in establishing the ideological underpinnings of the American Revolution.
What does the Danish experience teach us? Denmark, up until 1660 elected their king. At that time, Denmark signed a peace treaty after they lost a war with Sweden. The Danish King, Frederick III, was upset with the poor support he received for the war from the Danish nobility. Consequently, the King conspired to create conflict between the Nobles and the commoners, to such an extent that the people petitioned the King to be permanent, and his title hereditary.
Viscount Molesworth concluded:
- “…, the an∣cient Love of Liberty seems to be quite extinct in the North; and in its place to have succeeded the conveniencies of a dull Obedience. A miserable Life which jogs on at the same heavy rate, has a mixture of Melancholy Ease with it, which is preferred before those sudden Accidents, and brisk Traverses of For∣tune which Commotions would occasi∣on
- Editing a lengthy section: “…for the King has taken such care by reducing Ancient and Rich Families to a low Estate, by raising new ones, by making all the People poor in Spirit, as well as Purse; …. I verily believe, the Danes do now really love Servitude; … could not make use of Liber∣ty if it were offered them; but would throw it away if they had it, and resume their Chains. Possibly they would wish them less weighty, but Chains they could not live without. If there be one or two …. who are of contrary Sentiments, they dare not so much as mutter them to their own Children, nor would be heard with patience if. they did.
- “… A standing Army compo∣sed for the most part of Foreigners, who have no value for the Natives, nor any concern for their welfare. The Court seems to have had this in its eye, when it raised and maintained such an Army, but in process of time the Army is be∣come the People; that is to say, the only thing worth the King's Care and Affection; and the People nothing, so that no Designs, tending to a Revoluti∣on, are to be feared from them.”
Molesworth’s analysis of 1692 Denmark can be viewed as a template for what is occurring and what is planned for the U.S. There are the ongoing efforts of various groups seeking to develop national chaos using racial conflict as the wedge issue. The nationwide riots of burning and looting that were attached to the current peaceful protest were an intentional divisive tool. These groups also want to eliminate police, thereby adding to the chaos. Once the chaos reaches a breaking point, some group, or individual, will step forward promising to end the chaos, if given complete control of the country.
The American colonists were fearful that with one party or one person control, there would be no constitutional checks and balances on government. They saw such control skewing the balance between power and liberty toward power. Once lost, they realized that liberty cannot easily regain control of power.
Should power become centralized, we can expect that there will be suffocating taxes and major losses of rights, especially rights as defined in the U.S. Constitution’s First and Second Amendments. Do we really want to become like the Denmark of 1692?
Robert Mooth is a Decatur resident.
