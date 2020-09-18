Robert Mooth: Election choices are clear

He and House Speaker Pelosi, have both intimated that the riots would continue if Trump is re-elected, but they would cease if Biden is elected. Sounds like another Biden quid-pro-quo. He seems to be saying, elect me and the riots will stop.

Trump has been an elected politician for just four years. Consider what he has accomplished, in spite of constant attacks by the Democrats and by much of the media. First, and foremost, was an economy so robust that one could get a job if they wanted one. He created Opportunity Zones in the poor neighborhoods. He acted to control the spread of COVID-19, in spite of the Democrats' initial lack of support. He re-negotiated trade agreements that were fair for all parties. He has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize because his peace efforts have been successful in the Middle East and in the Baltic States. There isn’t enough space to list all he has accomplished.