Robert Mooth: Election choices are clear

Politicians, both state and federal, are in need of large amounts of taxable money. On the federal level, the total retirement savings was too much for the Democrats to ignore. The 2019 amounts, in trillions, on the national scale include 401[k]: 6.4; IRAs: 11.0; Pensions: 10.2 for a total of $27.6 trillion. The Democrats' attempts to access that money have begun.
The problem facing the Democrats is one of getting control of these savings accounts to pay for the free benefits they are promising. They know that a direct capture would most likely cause unparalleled unrest. In addition, they would be voted out of office for the foreseeable future. Instead, there is increasing evidence that the Democrats have adopted a stealth policy based on pleadings for fairness and for equal treatment.
What appears evidence to me is the nebulous Biden plan. From Forbes, “…on the Biden campaign website is a promise to ‘equalize the network of retirement saving tax breaks’ — a proposal that generally translates to eliminating the tax advantages currently enjoyed by retirement savings accounts and replacing them with a ‘credit’ or ‘match.’ …the hope of a change is to provide benefits in equal measure to all income groups.” “But how this translates in practice is not clear.”
With this government intrusion in to our retirement savings, it is only a small step to a government-mandated pension where they give back to the earners what the government thinks we need.
Gov. Pritzker is also in pursuit of more money. He needs to fill the deepening hole in the public pension system, while doing nothing to change the system. His “fairness” plan is to ensconce his tax system in the State Constitution, thereby protecting it from legal challenges. In addition, his plan is to give the legislature total freedom to tax what they want to tax to any levels they want. Under this plan the legislature would be free from any authorization vote by us citizens. This move is essentially identical to what England wanted to do to the pre-revolution colonies. Pritzker’s plan would be taxation without representation.
Proponents claim the legislators can be voted out of office. That would be true if Illinois had a true two-party electorate without Madigan in charge.
Some of Biden’s other positions are also offensive. For example, his support of unrestricted abortions and unfettered government financing of abortions is enough to say no to his being elected. Add his support for restricting continued development of oil and gas reserves. At first he was against fracking. Then he flipped to support when his poll numbers dropped in the fracking states. Then there is his coming very late to agree with President Trump that the ongoing riots need to stop. He did so because his silence was hurting his poll numbers. At no time has he specifically criticized any of the anarchist groups destroying major cities.
He and House Speaker Pelosi, have both intimated that the riots would continue if Trump is re-elected, but they would cease if Biden is elected. Sounds like another Biden quid-pro-quo. He seems to be saying, elect me and the riots will stop.
The differences in accomplishments between President Trump and Biden couldn’t be starker. Biden has spent almost 50 years as a politician and has no significant accomplishments to point to except perhaps making members of his family very wealthy.
Trump has been an elected politician for just four years. Consider what he has accomplished, in spite of constant attacks by the Democrats and by much of the media. First, and foremost, was an economy so robust that one could get a job if they wanted one. He created Opportunity Zones in the poor neighborhoods. He acted to control the spread of COVID-19, in spite of the Democrats' initial lack of support. He re-negotiated trade agreements that were fair for all parties. He has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize because his peace efforts have been successful in the Middle East and in the Baltic States. There isn’t enough space to list all he has accomplished.
Our election choice is clear.
Robert Mooth is a Decatur resident.
