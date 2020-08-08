Robert Mooth: Founders wanted power limited

Given the current attacks on our national history, I went looking for information on why the colonies were determined to secure their independence from England.
I found a number of books written by Bernard Bailyn, Harvard history professor emeritus, that dealt with the overall subject. Among that group was the Pulitzer-winning “The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution,” 1967. I recommend those interested to read the 50th Anniversary Edition of this book as it contains additional information from the author.
Some observations gleaned from this book:
Bailyn’s analysis of the pre-revolutionary colonial literature was the basis for his subsequent writings.
The English political system as it existed in the early 1700s was unacceptable to the colonists. They saw it as corrupt and still under the control of the King.
The run-up to the Declaration of Independence, from approximately 1760-1776, was driven by the colonists' need to find a way to control political power as well as human dominion of human life: ultimately by force.
This concern about dominion of one over another, and the concept that all men were created equal, eventually led to a discussion in the early 1770s about domestic chattel slavery. Contrary to current accusations, slavery was not the basis of the Constitution. In fact, five colonies, and the Continental Congress, either eliminated slavery or made it illegal to import slaves.
Thus, the process of eliminating, not preserving, deeply embedded chattel slavery in America had begun prior to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
My takeaway is that our founding fathers had great distrust for uncontrolled power. Indeed, every element of power in the new Constitution was to be constrained by countervailing power in the various political branches. The resulting structure was expected to be “messy’ and seemingly inefficient. It was also designed to inhibit the rise of demagogues and monarchies.
We are currently at risk of caving in to the relentless pressure of demagogues to at least alter our Constitution so that one party control is assured. Such an alteration will eventually lead to a quasi-monarchy and serfdom. As another wrote some three hundred years ago, we will wish the weight of our chains be lessened as we put them on.
We, as a nation, need to renew our understanding of and our faith in our Constitution-based society, learn from our shared history, don’t cancel it, don’t repeat past mistakes, and go forward. In doing so, we will continue to strive for a more perfect union.
Robert Mooth is a Decatur resident.
