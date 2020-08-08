Robert Mooth: Founders wanted power limited

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Given the current attacks on our national history, I went looking for information on why the colonies were determined to secure their independence from England.

I found a number of books written by Bernard Bailyn, Harvard history professor emeritus, that dealt with the overall subject. Among that group was the Pulitzer-winning “The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution,” 1967. I recommend those interested to read the 50th Anniversary Edition of this book as it contains additional information from the author.

Some observations gleaned from this book:

Bailyn’s analysis of the pre-revolutionary colonial literature was the basis for his subsequent writings.

The English political system as it existed in the early 1700s was unacceptable to the colonists. They saw it as corrupt and still under the control of the King.

The run-up to the Declaration of Independence, from approximately 1760-1776, was driven by the colonists' need to find a way to control political power as well as human dominion of human life: ultimately by force.