Robert Mooth: Multiple reasons to re-elect Trump

He reduced a number of restrictions on business

When COVID-19 surfaced and appeared to be spreading from China, President Trump quickly acted to stop outsiders from entering our country.

He organized a group of medical advisers to assist the governors in dealing with the pandemic.

He has received praise from both Republican and Democrat governors for the assistance he quickly provided.

While accomplishing the above, and much more, he had to endure, and fight successfully, years of lies promulgated by the Democrats and their allies in the media and in the “deep state”, designed to remove him from office.

Social skills: He has markedly improved in this area.

As for Joe Biden, he currently represents the Democrat Party only because Bernie Sanders was unelectable. What are Biden’s qualifications?

Extent of his cognitive skills: He is unable to hold a conversation more than a few minutes before becoming confused.

Government service:

He spent decades as an elected official. I’m sure he did some good during his service. Unfortunately, he did some serious things that distract from any positives.