Robert Mooth: Multiple reasons to re-elect Trump

In August 2016, I wrote an opinion letter comparing Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton as to their respective qualifications to be President. In regard to Mr. Trump, I wrote the following:
“Mr. Trump claims his broad business acumen will help him make America great again. The problem with that claim is that those skills do not include foreign policy experience, governmental experience, or sufficient social skills that encourage those who disagree with him to want to compromise.”
How have those skill sets played out?
Making America great again:
- He and his business team created a booming economy comprised of 3-4% growth in GDP, lowest unemployment ever, highest involvement of minorities ever in the economy.
- He renegotiated various trade agreements so that America is no longer at a disadvantage.
- He restored our military to a functional force.
- He encouraged some companies to return their manufacturing to the U.S.
Foreign policy:
- He strove mightily to bring Iran, North Korea, and China into positive relationships with the rest of the world. All three have rejected his efforts.
- He convinced our NATO partners to pay their fair share to sustain NATO.
Governmental experience:
- He reduced a number of restrictions on business
- When COVID-19 surfaced and appeared to be spreading from China, President Trump quickly acted to stop outsiders from entering our country.
- He organized a group of medical advisers to assist the governors in dealing with the pandemic.
- He has received praise from both Republican and Democrat governors for the assistance he quickly provided.
While accomplishing the above, and much more, he had to endure, and fight successfully, years of lies promulgated by the Democrats and their allies in the media and in the “deep state”, designed to remove him from office.
Social skills: He has markedly improved in this area.
As for Joe Biden, he currently represents the Democrat Party only because Bernie Sanders was unelectable. What are Biden’s qualifications?
Extent of his cognitive skills: He is unable to hold a conversation more than a few minutes before becoming confused.
Government service:
He spent decades as an elected official. I’m sure he did some good during his service. Unfortunately, he did some serious things that distract from any positives.
- He was the point man in the Senate for the credit card industry making sure it is more difficult for the average American to declare bankruptcy.
- As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he conducted a verbal high tech lynching of a black conservative, Clarence Thomas, during Thomas’s efforts to be added to the Supreme Court.
- As Vice President, he threatened to withhold needed financial assistance from Ukraine until Ukraine removed the individual prosecuting the company, from which Biden’s son was earning millions of dollars. There is a video of then Vice President Biden bragging about what he had successfully accomplished. What family fund-raising would he push if President?
- He readily admits that he has a history of imposing unsolicited touching and kissing of women. He is also facing a multi-corroborated accusation of assault by one of his former female staffers. At one time he claimed that women claiming sexual assault should be believed, period. Now that he has been accused, he wants a fair trial.
Making America great:
Not really. Mr. Biden readily accepts most of the teachings of Senator Bernie Sander’s socialist agenda.
Democrats see Biden’s weaknesses. One sign of that recognition is Biden’s operatives who have been going through iden’s sealed files to make sure there aren’t any documents that will embarrass Biden.
Biden’s negatives listed above, and his willingness to follow Sanders' lead in socialist economics, are sufficient reasons for not voting for him.
President Trump and his administration deserves to be re-elected. We need him, and them, to make America great again. They did it once, they can do it again.
PHOTOS: President Trump visits Granite City steel mill
Robert Mooth is a Decatur resident.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!