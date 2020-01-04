ROBERT MOOTH: Trump's multiple accomplishments

The following is a brief summary of the accomplishments of President Trump and his administration. These accomplishments were achieved in spite of three years of constant baseless attacks by the Democrats and their friends in the media.
Economy
• Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
• More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.
• Created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since 2016 election.
• Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than three decades.
• Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.
• New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
• Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
• African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
• Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
• Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
• Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
• Veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
Tax Relief
• The biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history.
• As a result, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
Healthcare
• Obamacare individual mandate penalty gone.
• Providing more affordable healthcare options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans.
• The FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. Many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.
• Reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs—saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone.
• Signed Right-To-Try legislation.
• Secured $6 billion in new funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
• Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
Military
• Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year.
• NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016.
• Process has begun to make the Space Force the sixth branch of the Armed Forces.
Judiciary
• Confirmed more circuit court judges than any other new administration.
• Confirmed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Treaties
• Withdrew from the one-sided Iran Deal.
• Moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
• Protecting Americans from terrorists with the travel ban, upheld by Supreme Court.
• Issued executive order to keep open Guantanamo Bay.
• A historic U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal to replace NAFTA.
• An agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports.
• Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect our national security.
• Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices.
• Net exports are on track to increase by $59 billion this year.
• Improved vetting and screening for refugees, and switched focus to overseas resettlement.
Miscellaneous
• Begun building the wall.
• Increased our coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
• United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
• Opened ANWR for oil exploration and approved Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
• Record number of regulations eliminated.
• Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions.
One can only imagine how much more would have been accomplished these last three years had the Democrats and their devoted media worked with the President for, and in behalf of,. the American people.
Robert Mooth is a resident of Decatur.