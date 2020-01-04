ROBERT MOOTH: Trump's multiple accomplishments

The following is a brief summary of the accomplishments of President Trump and his administration. These accomplishments were achieved in spite of three years of constant baseless attacks by the Democrats and their friends in the media.

Economy

• Almost 4 million jobs created since election.

• More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.

• Created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since 2016 election.

• Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than three decades.

• Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.

• New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.

• Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.

• African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.

• Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.

• Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.