ROBERT MOOTH: 2020 vote marks new inflection point

The discovery of how to create fire, the wheel, the printing press, electricity, the computer are but a few occurrences in history that had major impacts on the course of civilization. Widespread education lifted whole societies. These kinds of changes can be described as inflection points.
I recently read the presidential inaugural speeches, from Washington to Trump, looking for recognizable inflection points.
The subject with a significant inflection point had to do with slavery. Some of the presidents prior to Lincoln decried the growing movement to end slavery. A combination of Federal laws trying to appease both sides of the issue and the growing anti-slavery movement in the North created great apprehension among Southern slaveholders. The inflection point occurred when Lincoln was elected President. Following his election, the South saw no option other than war to preserve their slave-based society.
The outcome was essentially positive because of all of the subsequent laws, and the government actions enforcing those laws, that eliminated official and commercial racially biased structures. The process of achieving a racially neutral society will continue with fits and starts toward success.
Such success will be a long time coming because of those groups that use race hatred for gain. The most dominant such group is the political left, which continues to use baseless accusations of racism towards those they don’t like. Their objective is to control the political dialogue. To these folks, the right of free speech only applies to them.
There are other accusations used by the left. They include envy, greed, class differences, lies, and any other accusation that will divide us into tribes.
There is no turning point in the foreseeable future away from this hate speech. The left is well entrenched at all levels of education, it controls a significant amount of the media, as well as being in control of one national political party. This party is the same one that wanted to preserve slavery.
In order to secure control, the tribal left has professed a determination to substantially alter the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Some of the alterations include packing the Supreme Court to ensure legislating via the Court. Then there is redefining what are acceptable speech and the confiscation of all arms.
For examples of these last two items, please refer to China today. There, speech is defined by the government, only the government is armed, and the people suffer. Millions of Chinese have died because they had, and still have, no legitimate recourse to control of the government.
The three years of failed efforts to remove President Trump from office by the Democrats is another good example of what to expect if the left controls the government. Anyone who opposes the left will be removed by using any means possible, legal or illegal. Indeed, anyone defeating the left’s candidate for the Presidency will be automatically targeted for removal.
Additional examples of ensuring control by the left is the ongoing buying of local district attorneys and states' Attorneys General by the Democrats' money man, George Soros.
Are we at the inflection point where the left will alter our Constitution so that they can control our lives? I don’t think so, but it is getting closer. It will occur if the Democrats control the Presidency, the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The 2020 elections will determine if we continue to have a thriving economy, which funds our independence, or if we live under socialism and its faltering economy, guaranteeing serfdom.
Robert Mooth is a resident of Decatur.