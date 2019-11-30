ROBERT MOOTH: 2020 vote marks new inflection point

There are other accusations used by the left. They include envy, greed, class differences, lies, and any other accusation that will divide us into tribes.

There is no turning point in the foreseeable future away from this hate speech. The left is well entrenched at all levels of education, it controls a significant amount of the media, as well as being in control of one national political party. This party is the same one that wanted to preserve slavery.

In order to secure control, the tribal left has professed a determination to substantially alter the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Some of the alterations include packing the Supreme Court to ensure legislating via the Court. Then there is redefining what are acceptable speech and the confiscation of all arms.

For examples of these last two items, please refer to China today. There, speech is defined by the government, only the government is armed, and the people suffer. Millions of Chinese have died because they had, and still have, no legitimate recourse to control of the government.