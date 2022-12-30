ROBERT PICKETT: Do you really want to know family history?

I am sure many of you have seen the TV ads for Ancestry.com, and I suspect some of you have seriously considered using the service to check out your family tree. If you do, beware that you may uncover some information that you may not want to share with your country club friends, who think your family tree only consists of outstanding and law-abiding citizens.

I was always told I was named after Bob Pickett, my great-uncle, and Raymond Yost, my mother’s brother. My father, John Pickett, always told me how much he admired his uncle, Bob.

When Bob visited my father’s family in Kansas, my father was a young boy, around 1906. Bob always brought my family clothing, money and candy. He drove a fancy car and once built two benches so my father and his brothers and sisters would not have to stand as they ate their meals. At the time, they were poor tenant farmers. However, dad once told me that his family did not always seem to be enthusiastic about these visits. Bob was listed as a carpenter on the 1910 Census and as a debt-free homeowner.

Recently, I was able to obtain more information about Bob with the help of our Decatur Public Library. The friendly and very helpful staff members have computer skills which I do not possess, and they were always ready to help when I showed up at their desks.

When I started this search, I suspected my family had not shared everything they knew about Bob. My grandmother, Bob’s sister-in-law, loved to talk about going to Nebraska in a covered wagon in the late 1800s, but she never mentioned Bob.

In the late 1960s, my late uncle Howard Pickett visited Coffeyville, Kansas, on a business trip. When he signed the register, the elderly desk clerk started laughing. My uncle asked, “What’s so funny about my name?”

The desk clerk asked, “Are you any relation to the late Robert Luther Pickett?”

After Howard answered yes, the desk clerk told him that Bob had once been part of the Dalton Gang. It appears Bob was the unnamed person who told the 45 Marshal at Fort Smith the Daltons were going to rob two banks in Coffeyville in October 1892.

When I started my search with the help of the library staff, that was about all I knew about Bob. Over the next few weeks, I found lots of information that my family had never discussed.

I now have a copy of Bob’s arrest warrant from October 1894. The warrant states Bill Cook; Thuron Baldwin, alias “Sketter;” Crawford Grasby, alias “Cherokee Bill;” Ben Robinson, alias “Cotton;”, and Bob Pickett, no alias, robbed James Pankinson of $300 on or about September 14, 1894. However, the warrant was never served.

When I searched back another generation, I found Perry Johnson Pickett 1853-1902. I also have a copy of his warrant from May 17, 1895, issued in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He and a Daniel Pickett were arrested for stealing four gallons of whiskey from the express box at the depot and selling it at a dance. The 1900 Census lists Perry as a school teacher. A Stockton Journal article from May 30, 1889, mentioned he taught school in Texas for the past 10 months and was “just passing thru town”.

According to my cousin, Perry died in 1902 in a barn from a gunshot wound. I’m still searching for a copy of Perry’s death certificate.

Bob Pickett also had a cousin, Tom Pickett, 1838-1884. Tom was recorded on the 1850 Census as a deaf mute. His sisters, Susan and Harriet, suffered from the same condition. Alferd, aged 5, was listed as being “idiotic.’

My last example of “family secrets” concerns my late cousin Kenny, who was told until he was in mid-life that my late uncle Raymond was not his biological father. He was the result of a relationship my late aunt had with another circus performer before she married my uncle.

This relationship ended when she fell from a trapeze.

I suspect my aunt and uncle never shared this information with the other members of the Hartford County Country Club. Raymond actually died on the golf course of a massive heart attack.

So do you really want to log on to Ancestry.com?