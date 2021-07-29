Robin Abcarian: Clarence Thomas as the voice of reason in the federal cannabis debate?

I was not expecting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be the voice of reason on the federal government's continuing and inane classification of cannabis as a dangerous drug with no currently accepted medical use.

But there he was late last month, the author of a five-page statement accompanying the court's decision to turn down an appeal from a medical marijuana dispensary in Colorado.

The dispensary has challenged a provision in the tax code that prohibits businesses that "traffic in controlled substances" from deducting ordinary business expenses from their taxable income. Although the court did not take the case, Thomas had some choice words for the government's illogical approach to pot.

"The Federal Government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana," Thomas wrote. "This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary."

While federal law still prohibits possession, cultivation or distribution of cannabis, the Department of Justice, Thomas noted, "has sent mixed signals."

Under President Barack Obama, the Justice Department stopped interfering with legalization efforts in states, and every year since 2015, Congress has forbidden the department from spending any money to thwart the implementation of medical marijuana laws.

A majority of states — nearly 40 — have legalized cannabis for medical use. And as Thomas noted, 18 of those have legalized marijuana for both medical and recreational use.

Despite legalization, pot businesses are treated wildly unfairly when it comes to federally regulated areas such as income taxes and banking.

They are forced to conduct all transactions in cash, because credit card companies generally do not permit cannabis-related charges and banks don't want to tangle with the feds. They can't deduct certain business expenses, including rent and employee salaries, from their federal taxable income.

There are some glimmers of hope that the federal government will eventually liberalize its sclerotic view of marijuana.

In January, Republican U.S. Rep. W. Gregory Steube of Florida introduced a bill, the Marijuana 1-to-3 Act, that would knock pot off the Drug Enforcement Administration's list of most dangerous substances, Schedule I, and list it in Schedule III, the category for drugs that have a currently accepted medical use and a risk of dependence.

In April, the House of Representatives passed the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow cannabis-related businesses to access the banking system in states where they are legal and regulated. (This is the fourth time the House has taken on this issue; the first was in 2013.) The current bill passed with bipartisan support — 321 to 101 — and had the backing of 106 Republicans.

In the past, bills like these haven't gotten far — the first bill to deschedule pot was introduced in 1981, after all — but attitudes toward cannabis have changed dramatically in the last decade.

An overwhelming percentage of Americans — 60% according to the latest Pew Research Center survey — say marijuana should be legal for both medical and recreational use. If respondents are asked only whether medical marijuana should be legal, that number soars to 91%.

At a moment when we are so riven by partisanship and conflict, who would have ever guessed that weed is one thing we can (almost) all agree on?

Robin Abcarian is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0