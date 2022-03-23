Robin Abcarian: It’s Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court moment, but the GOP wants to whine about the past

By the second day of Senate hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, it became apparent that Republicans just don’t have the ammunition necessary to torpedo her chances.

Nominated by President Joe Biden to fulfill his campaign pledge to place a Black woman on the high court, Jackson is supremely qualified.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, she has served as a federal District Court judge and currently sits on the federal Court of Appeals bench. She has been vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which develops guidelines for federal courts; has worked as a federal public defender; and clerked for Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the very judge she has been nominated to replace.

“In the world of law,” Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky recently wrote for the Los Angeles Times, “credentials don’t get better than hers.”

Conservatives had first tried to undermine Jackson with a swipe at what they derided as Biden’s “identity politics.”

How dare Biden callously kill the aspirations of so many well-qualified white men? Hold on while I call the whaaaambulance.

Never mind that a Black woman has never served on the Supreme Court. Neither, for that matter, has anyone of Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander descent.

And never mind that the same incensed conservatives did not utter a peep when candidate Donald Trump pledged to nominate justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade — then followed through with the successful nominations of Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, justices whose shocking failure to intervene in a clearly unconstitutional Texas law banning abortions after six weeks demonstrates that all three are more than prepared to crush 50 years of legal precedent that has allowed women to control their reproductive lives.

In the absence of accusations that Jackson has sexually harassed a subordinate or drunkenly assaulted a schoolmate in high school, what could conservatives possibly carp about?

Their own partisan grievances, apparently.

“You’re the beneficiary of Republican nominees having their lives turned upside down,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told Jackson. “Most of us couldn’t go back to our offices during Kavanaugh without getting spit on.”

I can’t find any reference to Graham or any other Republican being spit on. The only person who seemed to be spitting during the Kavanaugh hearings was the overwrought Graham himself.

Just before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Jackson’s nomination began, Iowa Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley vowed, “We’re not going to have a comedy and a tragedy like the Democrats demonstrated to Kavanaugh. ... We’re not going to get down in the gutter like they did with Kavanaugh.”

“No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told Jackson on Monday. “No one is going to ask you, with mock severity, ‘Do you like beer?’ ” This was an inappropriately lighthearted reference to a serious allegation of sexual assault against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford.

Cruz must have forgotten that it was a belligerent Kavanaugh himself who asked a senator about beer, not the other way around: “I like beer,” Kavanaugh told Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. “Do you like beer, Senator, or not? What do you like to drink? Senator, what do you like to drink?”

And it’s absurd to think that defending detainees held at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay is somehow un-American, as Graham implied Tuesday morning.

Supreme Court histrionics are now the province of conservative men. Men like Graham, Kavanaugh and Justice Clarence Thomas can wig out, weep, gnash their teeth or cry racism.

Women, as Jackson demonstrated, must always remain composed and collected, lest their credibility be diminished by any display of emotion.

To Jackson’s credit — and to no one’s surprise — she kept her cool as Republicans around her melted down or tried to provoke her with misleading attacks.

In the end, she will surely be confirmed. She will become — no, she already is — an important American figure, on the verge of making the best kind of history, in her own calm and measured way.

