Robin Abcarian: We'll see how our society changes

I turned to Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley, who has written about critical moments in U.S. history, including Hurricane Katrina, for thoughts about whether the coronavirus might change us in lasting ways, and if so, how.

He predicts we will become more “sanitation-minded.” People will probably continue to stockpile, he said as “a little bit of a survivalist mentality has struck the land.”

The fact that the richest country in the world was caught flat-footed on the new coronavirus, however, is hard to fathom. “We are in the 21st century, and the tech age. It’s embarrassing.”

“The question I am not sure about,” he said, “is whether this is a one-off, 100-year event, or is a wave, due to planetary dislocation of the natural world and the destruction of ecosystems. Ask anybody who studies wildlife biology — you rip down ecosystems, and strange viruses will emerge frequently. Plagues will come.”

No matter who wins the election, he believes there will be a bipartisan effort to fund the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and perhaps the Army Corps of Engineers will turn away from damming rivers toward building hospitals.

“We are not going to be caught short again without masks and gowns and ventilators,” he predicted.