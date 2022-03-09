Robin Abcarian: Why so many 'accidental' deaths in US?

Sometimes a book comes along that changes the way you think about the world. I'm questioning my acceptance of the word "accident" after reading Jessie Singer's "There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster — Who Profits and Who Pays the Price."

"Around 170,000 people will die by accident next year. I can tell you this because around 170,000 people died by accident last year, and not much is going to change," writes Singer. "When we call something an accident, we feel better at once, and at once, we fail to prevent it from happening again."

Singer, a New York journalist and author, was moved to investigate the history of "accidents" (she asked me to use the scare quotes) after her best friend Eric Ng was killed in 2006 by a drunken driver while riding on a Hudson River bike path in Manhattan. The driver mistook the bike path for the road, which was not a rare occurrence. At many points, the path was accessible to cars.

Years later, a terrorist in a rented truck would take a similar path as the man who killed Ng, deliberately killing eight people and injuring 11 more. It was only after that cataclysmic event that authorities moved to physically protect the bike path.

"After the attack," Singer told me, "the city and state got together and barricaded every possible entrance, for me irrefutable proof that what happened to Eric could have been prevented, but no one cared because it was an 'accident.' "

No way to predict it, no way to prevent it? Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Why do we accept as a sad twist of fate that the pedestrian was killed because he was crossing the street at night? That the baby died because she ate a methadone pill someone dropped on the floor. Or that the machine operator lost his fingers because he was bad at his job or unlucky?

Singer proposes that we look at these tragedies through a different lens: Why was the street not well lighted, and why do drivers on that stretch almost always exceed its speed limit? Why was a loose pill on the floor in the first place? Why was the machine operator overworked?

"Never focus on the last causal factor," Singer told me. "The thing we screw up about 'accidents' is looking at the last person who made a mistake. Accidents have layered causality. When you look toward the question of preventing harm, there are just so many answers, so many ways we can throw a pillow between us and our mistakes."

The pedestrian could have been saved by better lighting, signals and a highly visible crosswalk. The baby could have been saved if the pills were distributed in blister packs. The machinist might not have lost his finger if the assembly line moved slower and his protective equipment was better.

Wanting to blame individuals for systemic problems is why it took this country such an unconscionably long time to realize that individual opioid users were not solely responsible for their overdose deaths. They were systematically victimized by pharmaceutical companies that lied about their products' addictiveness and efficacy, pushed pills on doctors and created a generation or more of needless suffering.

Raising the drinking age significantly lowered the number of drunken driving crashes in this country. "Breathalyzers would eliminate them overnight," said Singer. "People might debate whether saving all those lives is worth it," but the day could come when all new cars are equipped with systems that will prevent the ignition from starting if they sense a driver is drunk.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, alarmed at the rising number of traffic deaths, recently announced $5 billion in federal grants would be available to states that would allow them to lower speed limits — which are based, preposterously, on how fast drivers go along certain stretches.

It will come as no surprise that Black, Latino and Indigenous people suffer higher rates of accidental death than whites from causes as disparate as car crashes and house fires.

Because racist policies such as slum clearance made way for interstate highways that bisected Black neighborhoods, Black people, who own cars at a lower rate than whites, often live close to roads designed to facilitate fast traffic.

I used to think his death was an unfortunate accident. I'm starting to think of it as inevitable.

Robin Abcarian is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

