Robin Abcarian: You can't hide from the Kardashians

To paraphrase Eleanor Roosevelt, no one can make you watch "The Kardashians" without your consent.

However, the family is so ubiquitous that I dare you to pretend you don't know that Kim is dating "SNL" star Pete Davidson or that the family has a new "reality" show.

I put "reality" in quotes because like the Kardashians themselves, it's impossible to see where reality ends and fantasy starts.

Have you seen Khloé Kardashian's face? It is strikingly different from the one she walked around with a few years ago.

Kylie's lips, which blossomed from pencil-thin to full and sultry some years back, were the subject of endless debate until she copped to cosmetic enhancement.

And don't even get me started on the evolution of Kim's impossibly tiny waist and ample posterior, the unlikely combination of which has been studied by body-image researchers, who call this body type "slim-thick," and say its idealization has a negative effect on women's body image. (I'm guessing their research subjects were mostly white.)

For all their seeming superficiality, the Kardashians are a cultural force to be reckoned with.

Some cultural critics see the family's transformations and relationships as disturbing on a deeper level. Their husbands and/or partners have included a number of high-profile Black men, including Kanye West (Kim), NBA stars Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson (Khloé) and the rapper Travis Scott (Kylie). All three women have biracial children.

"The Kardashians are a prime example of multiracial white supremacy," Ren Ellis Neyra, a Wesleyan University associate professor of African American studies, wrote in the digital magazine Public Books. "A commercial enterprise posing as a family, the Kardashians are hell-bent on extracting financial gain from Black people and Black culture, even as they stigmatize, in particular, Black women through their project of multiracial whiteness."

I confess that the Kardashian talk I had with my 12-year-old niece recently was not nearly as intense. As I drove her to middle school and back, we kept passing a huge, extremely airbrushed ad for their new show.

"Do you know who they are?" I asked her.

"Yes," she replied, "they're girls with giant butts."

"Would you like to look like that?"

"No!" she said.

"Why not?" I asked. "People think they're beautiful."

"Because they look plastic," she said.

I could not agree more, but many women would love nothing more than to look like the Kardashians, who have helped create impossible beauty standards, while frequently pretending they were simply born that way.

And one episode of the family's previous series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," featured Khloé on her stomach in the exam room of a Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist, undergoing treatments to remove cellulite and stretch marks from her behind.

In 2015, reported People magazine, a cosmetic surgery practice in the United Kingdom said it had experienced a 73% increase in patients wanting to look like Kardashians. Specifically, patients asked for Kylie's lips and Kim's butt. It's easy to believe, but probably impossible to verify claims like that.

Although it's often been said the family is famous for being famous, it has built on the back of its exhibitionism a sprawling business empire, with nearly a dozen companies, including fashion and beauty lines, and tequila and hot sauce brands.

"I cleaned out the playroom today," Kim says in the Hulu show's debut. "Like, that kind of stuff gets me, makes me horny. To literally clean out my (expletive) playroom, I'm insane. Like, any mom will get that."

I'm not so sure.

There is almost nothing about this family that is relatable to the average mom.

Which, I would offer, is the very reason we watch.

Robin Abcarian is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

