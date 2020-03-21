Rod Blagojevich: Pritzker should call a virtual legislative session

I am urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to immediately call the Illinois General Assembly back to work for the purpose of extending emergency paid sick leave to all public and private sector workers forced into precautionary or mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and to suspend mortgage payments. Time is of the essence.

The Illinois Constitution gives to the governor the constitutional power to call the legislature back into special legislative session anytime he or she sees fit. In this time of a worldwide pandemic, Gov. Pritzker should wait no longer and immediately exercise that power by calling the Illinois General Assembly back to work. Tens of thousands of working people who have suddenly found themselves without a paycheck due to the economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus need help now.

On March 11, the Illinois General Assembly canceled session for fears of the spread of the coronavirus. Since that time, Gov. Pritzker has ordered the closing of dine-in restaurants and bars in the state of Illinois, thereby causing thousands of people to be unable to work. It is time for the governor and the lawmakers to help those workers.