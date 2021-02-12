Rodney Davis: We must build upon our past work

From every state capital to our nation’s capital, Republicans and Democrats must work together on solutions to these critical issues before us, not for the sake of bipartisanship, but for the sake of the country. We must, once again, show the American people that we have the capacity to govern and tackle the big challenges we face. Both parties working together is a critical first step towards dialing down the temperature of our politics, which seems to be at a boiling point.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again -- it is incumbent upon every elected leader at every level of government to tone down our rhetoric. Furthermore, we must try as much as we can to find common ground and work together.

I know there will be times when we can’t overcome our policy differences and legislation is enacted on a partisan basis. That’s expected because elections have consequences, but for the sake of our country, finding common ground on policy issues, large or small, will go a long way to healing our political divide.