Rodney Davis: We must build upon our past work

There are many pressing issues before our country, obviously the greatest of which is getting through this COVID-19 pandemic and returning to a sense of normalcy as soon as possible. With the distribution of an effective vaccine underway, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but there is still more work to do. As discussions continue on additional COVID relief, let’s not forget what was enacted last year.
Since March, Congress has enacted five bipartisan packages in response to the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These bills were the result of good faith negotiations and have provided unprecedented resources to help American families, hospitals, and businesses navigate this crisis. Critically, these packages demonstrated that congressional lawmakers were capable of overcoming partisan gridlock and taking decisive action in response to the most significant public health emergency of our lifetime.
We now have a new President and a new Congress. It’s imperative that we build upon our past work and make sure our schools can re-open for in-person learning, that vaccines can be produced and distributed as quickly as possible to every American who wants it, that small businesses have the support they need to operate and maintain payroll, that workers have the resources they need to make ends meet because their jobs have been impacted by government mitigation orders, and so much more.
From every state capital to our nation’s capital, Republicans and Democrats must work together on solutions to these critical issues before us, not for the sake of bipartisanship, but for the sake of the country. We must, once again, show the American people that we have the capacity to govern and tackle the big challenges we face. Both parties working together is a critical first step towards dialing down the temperature of our politics, which seems to be at a boiling point.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again -- it is incumbent upon every elected leader at every level of government to tone down our rhetoric. Furthermore, we must try as much as we can to find common ground and work together.
I know there will be times when we can’t overcome our policy differences and legislation is enacted on a partisan basis. That’s expected because elections have consequences, but for the sake of our country, finding common ground on policy issues, large or small, will go a long way to healing our political divide.
I’ve had the chance to work with President Biden on a number of occasions when he served as Vice President just a few years ago. I traveled with him on Air Force Two to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to promote the “It’s On Us” campaign to combat campus sexual assault. I’ve also worked with his administration on increasing federal support for cancer research, an issue important to many and near to us both because of our personal experiences with the terrible disease.
I worked with him on those issues because that’s why voters sent me to Washington -- to work to get things done when we can find common ground. We will undoubtedly have disagreements along the way, but I pledge to work with the president and my colleagues in Congress on both sides of the aisle because we have an obligation to govern and make sure our country gets working again.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has represented Illinois's 13th congressional district since 2013.