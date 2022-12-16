ROGER GERMAN: Amendment 1 should never have passed

Amendment 1 to the Illinois Constitution’s Bill of Rights was recently passed by the voters in the last general election. The problem is Amendment 1 is contrary to the law of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the state of Illinois constitution.

That amendment should have never made it to the state capitol’s floor of the house for a vote or placed on the ballot. Unlawful Amendment 1 perverts the legal definition of unalienable rights as defined by the fundamental law of our Declaration of Independence. The Illinois Bill of Rights enshrines inalienable rights like that of free speech, religious freedom and to keep and bear arms.

It’s important to remember the Bill of Rights does not grant rights, it enshrines and secures our inalienable rights from government abuse. To say that the Bill of Rights confers our rights is incorrect. The fundamental organic law of our Declaration of Independence tells us our unalienable rights were granted to us by our Creator. Our unalienable rights are woven into the fabric of natural law by our creator. As such, they pre-date our country’s laws, proving the Bill of Rights does not grant us our inalienable rights.

I know that comes as a surprise to some, but we possess our inalienable rights regardless of any documents.

Section One of the Illinois Bill of Rights spells it out:

Section 1. Inherent and Inalienable Rights; All men are by nature free and independent and have certain inherent and inalienable rights among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. To secure these rights and the protection of property, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

The Declaration of Independence is part of American law, but there are those who disagree. Professor John Eidsmoe writes: "The role of the Declaration of Independence in American law is often misconstrued. Some believe the Declaration is simply a statement of ideas that has no legal force whatsoever today. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Declaration has been repeatedly cited by the U.S. Supreme Court as part of the fundamental law of the United States of America.”

The Declaration of Independence states in part:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

The definition of "inalienable rights" from a law dictionary: “Personal rights held by an individual which are not bestowed by government law, custom, or belief, and which cannot be taken or given away, or transferred to another person, are referred to as 'inalienable rights'.”

Unalienable rights come from our creator’s natural law. While there is a natural right to work, Amendment 1’s union privileges is not an unalienable right. The state legislators in Springfield cannot lawfully redefine the historical word meanings in the Declaration of Independence to accommodate their agenda.

The fact is Amendment 1 is not an inherent and inalienable right, it is a man-made political right and has no rightful place in the Illinois Bill of Rights. Amendment 1 also runs contrary to the U.S. Constitution, Article VI, Section two, commonly known as the supremacy clause.

The state legislators swear an oath of office to support both the U.S. and Illinois state constitutions. The majority have failed in that duty.

When a corrupt government becomes a tyrannical lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law.

It’s time for a New Illinois.