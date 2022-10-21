ROGER GERMAN: Cast your vote against Amendment 1

In the upcoming November general election, the first ballot question will be on Amendment 1, the so-called Workers' Rights Amendment to the Illinois constitution.

Amendment 1 is as poorly written as it is named; it isn’t about workers’ rights; it’s about making unions more powerful. Amendment 1 would only benefit public sector unions and workers, not the private sector.

There should be freedom to work without having to pay unions the fruits of your labor. If passed, union bargaining under Amendment 1 would go beyond just wages, hours and working conditions. The amendment is so broadly written that it’s more than possible unions would be negotiating public policy.

The proposed amendment would help teachers’ unions negotiate terms under the authority of the Illinois constitution which would help make them co-parents of your children, it would water down your parental rights to a point where giving your morals and beliefs to your children would be difficult if not impossible.

Teachers should stick to teaching reading, math, history and science. Communist dictator, Vladimir Lenin stated, "Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” His simple method for grooming little communists was effective.

None of the nation’s state constitutions ban the right-to-work, yet that is just what Amendment 1 would do. No other state constitution limits legislative power over government unions, not even California. Illinois would be the first.

Did you know state unions and workers already benefit from an Illinois constitutional amendment? In 1970 Article XIII, Section 5, of the Illinois constitution was approved by 57% of only 37% of voters who voted. Did those voters know that they were locking future generations into a promise that Illinois state legislatures could increase pension benefits at any point, which they have done repeatedly but can never reduce them, not even in consideration of the pensions not yet accrued? Could those voters have imagined that according to Moody’s, a well-respected credit rating agency, the current Illinois unfunded pension debt would stand at $317 billion dollars?

The Democrats have controlled the Illinois state legislature almost every year since 1970, how many votes for Democrats do you think pension increases have bought? There is a good reason why businesses and jobs are leaving Illinois, they know the Democrats will come after more tax dollars to help pay the enormous pension debt.

Illinois taxpayers already have the heaviest overall tax burden in the nation. Is your pension as generous and guaranteed by the Illinois state constitution like state employees? There have been several newspapers who have come out against Amendment 1.

If Amendment 1 is approved by the voters, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to know your property tax burden will get heavier and on top of that the Democrats are creating an energy crisis in Illinois by regulating co-generation plants out of existence.

Ameren has already sent out a notice warning of higher energy costs this winter, thank the Democrats. There’s been a remarkable change in Europe’s green agenda, their failed agenda. They’re ramping back up on fossil fuel. Greece, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic have already reopened shuttered coal plants and resumed coal mining. Germany is restarting 27 coal plants.

Pritzker and the Democrats are killing us by driving up energy costs, inflation, taxation and over-regulation. Remember the massive $317 billion dollar pension debt staring us in the face. I strongly urge everyone to vote no on Amendment 1.