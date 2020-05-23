Roger German: Lawful authority or power grab?

I deny that Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are above the law contained in the Illinois Constitution because of a declared emergency. The Illinois Constitution grants neither the governor nor the IDPH the power to suspend the Bill of Rights in the Illinois Constitution. The Illinois Constitution does not grant the governor or IDPH any emergency powers to deny us our constitutionally protected rights. The governor has no lawful authority aside from what is granted by the Illinois Constitution.
Also, the IDPH does not wield more power than what the governor is constitutionally granted. The powers delegated by the Illinois Constitution to the Illinois Governor are defined in the Illinois Constitution; nowhere in the Illinois Constitution did we the people grant the governor an emergency power that allows him to suspend the Illinois Constitution’s Bill of Rights.
The Illinois State Legislature cannot by way of a state statute lawfully grant the governor more power by way of an emergency powers act. To do so violates the Illinois Constitution and enacting law that runs contrary to the Illinois Constitution makes that law null and void.
If the Illinois State Legislature can grant additional powers to the governor willy-nilly, then what is the point of the Illinois Constitution’s grant of power to the governor? If a state legislature can arbitrarily grant power not constitutionally granted to the governor, then what would stop a state legislature from making the governor,a monarch. Were we the people so foolish as to allow that when we established and ordained the Illinois Constitution? Certainly not.
The governor seems to believe because he was elected, he has an arbitrary right to do what he wants regardless of what power the Illinois Constitution delegates to the him. Only citizens possess rights and they are constitutionally protected from government abuse.
State government has limits on their power and cannot do whatever they want; they are limited by the Illinois Constitution. The question is, what does the Illinois State Constitution authorize the governor to do. Gov. Pritzker seems to believe his will is law and Illinois citizens are his subjects, that is an obvious lack of cogent thinking. The reality is, it is nothing short of an unconstitutional power grab when the governor unilaterally mandates stay-at-home orders and closures of so-called non-essential businesses, including churches because of an alleged emergency.
What about the governor’s executive orders you ask, doesn’t that give him that authority? The governor may not, by means of executive orders, exercise powers not granted to him by the Illinois Constitution or by lawful acts of the Illinois state legislature. The granting of the executive power to the Governor is not a blank check giving him power to do whatever he wants. Article V, Section 8 of the Illinois State Constitution states in part, the governor shall be responsible for the faithful execution of the laws.
By way of an executive order the governor has the obligation to implement the lawful acts of Illinois State Legislature. The governor may make executive orders to carry out his constitutionally granted powers, duties, and those powers given by statutes which are constitutional. Let’s review:
• The governor has not been granted emergency powers by the supreme state law, our Illinois Constitution
• The governor and the IDPH have no lawful authority to suspend the Illinois Constitution’s Bill of Rights
• The state legislature has no constitutional authority to grant the governor more power
• The granting of the executive power by the Illinois Constitution to the Governor is not a blank check giving him power to do whatever he wants
• The Governor may not make criminal the exercise of our constitutionally protected rights listed in the Illinois Constitution’s Bill of Rights
I have shown the governor has no lawful authority to unilaterally mandate unconstitutional stay-at-home orders and closures of so-called non-essential businesses, including churches because of an alleged emergency. Nor does he have the lawful authority to bankrupt small business owners. He can suggest, but he cannot lawfully coerce. I hope law enforcement will remember they swore an oath to uphold the constitutions and not to be a personal army to enforce the Governor’s dictatorial acts.
Roger German is a Decatur resident.
