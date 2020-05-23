Roger German: Lawful authority or power grab?

The governor seems to believe because he was elected, he has an arbitrary right to do what he wants regardless of what power the Illinois Constitution delegates to the him. Only citizens possess rights and they are constitutionally protected from government abuse.

State government has limits on their power and cannot do whatever they want; they are limited by the Illinois Constitution. The question is, what does the Illinois State Constitution authorize the governor to do. Gov. Pritzker seems to believe his will is law and Illinois citizens are his subjects, that is an obvious lack of cogent thinking. The reality is, it is nothing short of an unconstitutional power grab when the governor unilaterally mandates stay-at-home orders and closures of so-called non-essential businesses, including churches because of an alleged emergency.

What about the governor’s executive orders you ask, doesn’t that give him that authority? The governor may not, by means of executive orders, exercise powers not granted to him by the Illinois Constitution or by lawful acts of the Illinois state legislature. The granting of the executive power to the Governor is not a blank check giving him power to do whatever he wants. Article V, Section 8 of the Illinois State Constitution states in part, the governor shall be responsible for the faithful execution of the laws.