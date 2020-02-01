Roger German: Liberal ideology and not objective

Why are people leaving Illinois?

Besides the outrageously heavy Illinois tax burden, here is another reason people are out-migrating. Recently a Chicago biological woman pretending to be a male gave birth to a baby and now pretends to be the baby’s father.

Even though no one has a moral right to compel others to participate in a fiction to use pronouns that do not correspond to an objective biological sex, the state of Illinois is doing it. The state created a birth certificate which allows this type of foolishness to be on a legal document as a public record. The biological mother of the baby is now shown as the father on the birth certificate, not as the mother of the baby.

The best thing society can do for the gender confused is to help them deal with their biological reality, not grant an acceptance of their confused thinking. Ideology by activists doesn't make a race of people. The transgender “born that way” claim is liberal ideology and not objective, evidence-based science. Stating foolishness as fact and expecting people to believe it insults our intelligence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

State of Illinois government, do you believe an anorexic is overweight when they say they are, even when in fact they are obviously underweight? No? Well neither do we believe your transgender ideology; it insults our intelligence.