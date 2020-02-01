Roger German: Liberal ideology and not objective

Why are people leaving Illinois?
Besides the outrageously heavy Illinois tax burden, here is another reason people are out-migrating. Recently a Chicago biological woman pretending to be a male gave birth to a baby and now pretends to be the baby’s father.
Even though no one has a moral right to compel others to participate in a fiction to use pronouns that do not correspond to an objective biological sex, the state of Illinois is doing it. The state created a birth certificate which allows this type of foolishness to be on a legal document as a public record. The biological mother of the baby is now shown as the father on the birth certificate, not as the mother of the baby.
The best thing society can do for the gender confused is to help them deal with their biological reality, not grant an acceptance of their confused thinking. Ideology by activists doesn't make a race of people. The transgender “born that way” claim is liberal ideology and not objective, evidence-based science. Stating foolishness as fact and expecting people to believe it insults our intelligence.
State of Illinois government, do you believe an anorexic is overweight when they say they are, even when in fact they are obviously underweight? No? Well neither do we believe your transgender ideology; it insults our intelligence.
Several years ago, about 150 genetic scientists from around world mapped the human genome and did not find a transgender gene. Genes determine skin color. There is no scientific proof gender confusion has a genetic causation. All behavior is a choice, unless a mental disorder or mental illness is involved. The Illinois state government was not granted the authority by the Illinois constitution to force falsified legal documents onto the public and spend our tax dollars to do it. The state government has no lawful right to supervise formation of untruthful legal documents.
Gaslighting is a cruel form of mental and psychological abuse in which false information is presented with the intent of making victims doubt their own memory, perception, and sanity. It is a mean-spirited act. The government is supposed to be our servant, not a master who deceives us.
The biological mother must be shown as the mother on the baby's birth certificate because that person gave birth to that baby; by scientific fact she is the mother. Anything else in this case is falsifying a legal document. Birth certificates must reflect truth, fact and reality.
This foolishness is yet another rung on the ladder of corruption by the Illinois state government.
Roger German is a Decatur resident.