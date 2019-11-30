Roger German: Pot legislation shuns constitution

Elected local government officials are required to swear an oath, which states in part, they will uphold the Illinois State constitution. Part of the Illinois state constitution is the preamble. The preamble mandates government "to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the people."

The laws that the state legislature enacts must fall into those categories. No thinking person can believe providing legal and easy access to buy a drug that is known to cause mental health and violence problems to dope smokers satisfies the Illinois constitution's mandate of "to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the people.”

The Democrat-controlled Illinois state legislature's legal marijuana bill subjects Illinois localities to possible litigation if local government votes to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries. Should a person develop a mental illness and or be violent after buying and using dope purchased at a city or county allowed dope dispensary, the county will be subject to a possible lawsuit.

The facts are in and today's marijuana can and does cause mental illness and violence in smokers. Many studies show that to be true; on top of that experts on the issue like ER doctors, mental health professionals, and law enforcement advise local government to opt out of dope dispensaries.

