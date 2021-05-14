Roger German: Taking issues with Pitts' arguments

I have to take issue with Leonatd Pitts' revisionist history in his latest opinion piece ("Why can't we have nice things?" May 8). I find it corrupted with falsehoods and is inflammatory. The opening line of "Its Constitution fixed the value of African Americans at three-fifths that of other humans" is untruthful.
1. Slaves were not African Americans. Sadly, slaves were considered property. Slaves only became African Americans with the passage of the 14th amendment in 1868. Section one of the 14th amendment gave the then-freed slaves naturalized citizenship.
2. Point in fact, revisionists even claim that the Constitution demonstrates that the Founders considered one who was black to be only three-fifths of a person. This charge is yet another falsehood. The three-fifths clause was not a measurement of human worth; rather, it was more of an anti-slavery provision to limit the political power of slavery’s proponents in the southern states. By including only three-fifths of the total number of slaves in the congressional calculations, southern states were actually being denied additional pro-slavery representatives in Congress.
It was slavery’s opponents who succeeded in restricting the political power of the South by allowing them to count only three-fifths of their slave population in determining the number of congressional representatives. The three-fifths of a vote provision applied only to slaves, not to free Blacks in either the North or South.
Why do revisionists so often abuse and misportray the three-fifths clause? Professor Walter Williams (himself an African-American) suggested:
"Politicians, news media, college professors and leftists of other stripes are selling us lies and propaganda. To lay the groundwork for their increasingly successful attack on our Constitution, they must demean and criticize its authors." Which is in my opinion, despicable.
3. Black American Frederick Douglass was born into slavery in 1818, but at age 20 he escaped to New York and freedom. He soon got work with the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society as an abolitionist, making speeches against slavery.
Douglass’ abolitionist work brought him in contact with abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, the founder of the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society. Garrison taught Douglass that the U.S. Constitution was a pro-slavery document. Douglass’ early writings reflected that mistaken belief. But after Douglass went to work for the society full time, he was compelled to read and study for himself the U.S. Constitution and the debates of those who wrote the U.S. Constitution. What he found in his studies changed his thinking. Douglass came to the conclusion that the U.S. Constitution wasn’t a pro-slavery document but an anti-slavery document.
In Frederick Douglass’ autobiography, he stated he had a radical change of opinion and now believed the U.S. constitution was not a pro-slavery document.
Pitts must educate himself of the historical facts before confusing people. Newspaper readers have a right to expect that the truth is being printed in the newspaper.
The honorable thing to do is to retract the falsehood. I stopped reading after the first paragraph, I saw no point in reading fiction, but I do hope there were no other falsehoods.
Roger German is a Decatur resident.