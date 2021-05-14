Roger German: Taking issues with Pitts' arguments

I have to take issue with Leonatd Pitts' revisionist history in his latest opinion piece ("Why can't we have nice things?" May 8). I find it corrupted with falsehoods and is inflammatory. The opening line of "Its Constitution fixed the value of African Americans at three-fifths that of other humans" is untruthful.

1. Slaves were not African Americans. Sadly, slaves were considered property. Slaves only became African Americans with the passage of the 14th amendment in 1868. Section one of the 14th amendment gave the then-freed slaves naturalized citizenship.

2. Point in fact, revisionists even claim that the Constitution demonstrates that the Founders considered one who was black to be only three-fifths of a person. This charge is yet another falsehood. The three-fifths clause was not a measurement of human worth; rather, it was more of an anti-slavery provision to limit the political power of slavery’s proponents in the southern states. By including only three-fifths of the total number of slaves in the congressional calculations, southern states were actually being denied additional pro-slavery representatives in Congress.