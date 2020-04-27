Ron Brookmeyer: Can COVID-19 models be trusted?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Much of the news about COVID-19 includes projections about where the coronavirus pandemic may be going. Many of these predictions are at great odds with one another, likely causing many to ask: How do prediction models work and can they be trusted?

Recently, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected that COVID-19 deaths in the United States would drop to near zero by June. Last week, a group from Harvard University put forth a model suggesting a far different scenario: Absent a vaccine, COVID-19 will be with us for at least several more years.

Such disparity occurs because different types of models are used. Those who analyze the COVID-19 pandemic generally use either transmission models or curve-fitting models.

The Harvard projection is an example of the transmission model, which simulates how viruses spread through communities.

Transmission models can predict how quickly an infection can explode in a community that has no immunity. The model takes into account the number of people, on average, to whom an infected person can transmit the virus. Controlling the epidemic hinges on that number, which can be brought down by physical distancing and other measures.