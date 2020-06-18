Ron Grossman: Ring bells of both joy and sorrow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ring out the church bells Friday for Juneteenth.

Let them be bells of joy because on June 19, 1865, a U.S. Army officer stood on the balcony of a stately Galveston, Texas, residence and read General Order No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

Gen. Gordon Granger was referring to the Emancipation Proclamation, by which Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves of the Confederate States. Texas being the most distant of them, Granger and his army of occupation didn’t arrive there until more than two months after the Civil War effectively ended.

But ring as well a mournful bell. General Order No. 3 also informed Texas’ ex-slaves “that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.” Though destitute — even their clothes belonged to their former masters — Uncle Sam wouldn’t extend a helping hand.

A step forward, followed by a step back. That has been the story of race relations in America from that day until President Donald Trump’s aborted choice of Juneteenth for an election rally in Tulsa, Okla., the site of a 1921 mass murder of blacks.