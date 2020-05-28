Ron Grossman: We don't like being told what to do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Long before armed opponents of Michigan’s quarantine marched on its state Capitol, a similarly vexatious problem landed on the desk of a newly inaugurated George Washington.

Americans have never liked being told what they can’t do.

Today’s protesters are angered by stay-at-home orders intended to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who carried rifles in Washington’s era resented a tax on whiskey instituted in 1791 to amortize the cost of the Revolutionary War.

To those who sit in halls of power, government’s necessity is self-evident. Without it, how would roads get built and the country defended?

Many workaday Americans have a different take on government: At best, it’s a necessary evil. Even better would be no government. The concept has been voiced in the White House no less than in neighborhood taverns.

“Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem,” Ronald Reagan said, even as he assumed the highest office in the land.

Now let’s be clear about those who have been protesting the nation’s lockdown. Not all are motivated by ideology, which more often fills seminar rooms than picket lines.