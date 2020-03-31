Ron Grossman: We must vaccinate against politics

Try a similar trick in a college science course and you’ll flunk. The pages in a laboratory notebook are numbered so investigators can’t cover up a failed experiment by ripping a page out.

The tampering with Trump’s inauguration numbers involved one man’s ego. More recent episodes of indifference or inattention to statistics involve the lives of millions endangered by the coronavirus.

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was asked how many medical masks had been shipped to hospitals from the feds’ emergency stockpile. It’s a life-or-death question for doctors, nurses and technicians on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

Peter Gaynor, the agency head, said he couldn’t give even a “rough estimate.”

That it’s more likely a low, rather than a high, number can be inferred from a directive of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Where masks aren’t available, the CDC recommended improvising one with a bandanna. Lacking a bandanna, try a scarf.

Think about that: In the midst of a pandemic that epidemiologists warned was coming, the government can only suggest that salvation might be hanging in our closets.