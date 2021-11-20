Ronald Adams: Bible has plenty of inconsistencies

Due to the outrageous Texas abortion law, a few Bible contradictions need to be explained by those who vote their anti-abortion agenda regardless of all other issues:

• Luke tells of incidents in Jesus’ infancy and youth as Matthew does. However, none of the incidents in Luke are to be found in Matthew, and none in Matthew are to be found in Luke. Thus, Luke says nothing at all concerning the flight into Egypt or the slaughter of the innocents. He also says nothing at all about the star of Bethlehem and the three wise men from the east. Similarly, Matthew says nothing at all about the census, the manger, or the shepherds.

Mark begins his gospel with John the Baptist. He has nothing to say of the virgin birth in Bethlehem, of any marvels or miracles relating to Jesus’ infancy. He does not even make mention of the descent from David. In fact, if we only had the gospel of St. Mark to guide us to the life of Jesus, we would have to assume that Jesus was born in Nazareth after the ordinary fashion of men, into a poor Galilean family of no royal pretensions.

• The details of the crucifixion as given by Luke differ in some ways from those given by Matthew and Mark. In Matthew and Mark we have the picture of the historic Jesus abandoned and reviled by all and seeming to die in despair.

In Luke this has largely disappeared and Jesus is pictured as much more clearly the Messiah. He forgives his crucifiers in a noble phrase that is not found in the other gospels:

Luke 23:34. Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.

• The divine Jesus portrayed by John is by no means the mute and suffering servant pictured by the Second Isaiah (53:7) and the synoptic gospels. Instead, Jesus is completely self-possessed and in control of events at all times. He does not have Jesus pray that the fated cup might be allowed to pass from him (Matthew 26:39).

Jesus goes to his death deliberately. He boldly faces those who have come to arrest him and calmly announces his identity even before Judas has a chance to indicate him. And when Pilate asks him if he is the King of the Jews, Jesus questions Pilate in turn and has no difficulty in dominating the exchange (John 18:34 and 18:35).

• In the gospel of John, there is no last supper or prayer at Gethsemane. In fact, John has Jesus speak in such a way as to seem to contradict, deliberately, that passage in the synoptic gospels:

John 12:27. Now is my soul troubled; and what shall I say? Father save me from this hour: but for this cause came I unto this hour.

• In the gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke only one visit to Jerusalem is recorded of Jesus, and that takes place the last week of his life, on the occasion of Passover.

John, however, records several visits to Jerusalem, including no less than three Passovers.

• There’s one event in the gospel of John that is pictured as the very climax of Jesus’ miracles on earth and is the final straw that determined the Pharisees to have Jesus convicted and executed, yet it’s not even mentioned in the other gospels. What is it?

It’s the story of Lazarus being raised from the dead:

John 11:43. And…he [Jesus] cried with a loud voice, Lazarus, come forth.

John 11:44. And he that was dead came forth…

How could the synoptic gospels overlook such a thing?

Ron Adams is a Decatur resident.

