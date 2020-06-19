RUBEL SHELLY : How COVID-19 could be making churches better

I recall getting cranky with a lady who phoned my house to ask, "What do I believe about predestination?" I said, doubtless too brusquely, "If you haven't studied and thought about it for yourself, you don't believe anything about it. I can't tell you what you believe!" OK, I shouldn't have been curt with her, but I did tell her the truth.

In practically every church, there are times and situations where a pastor or secretary gets a call about someone in need. The caller's assumption is that "the church" — meaning someone on staff — should do something. Check on a sick person. Help an elderly soul get to the hospital. Provide money for medication. Bring in groceries.

Know what has been happening the past three months when so many church buildings have been closed and church phones have gone unanswered? People who would have "called the church" actually became the church and helped a sick neighbor. Picked up an elderly person's medicine. Brought groceries to people who were afraid to go to Kroger or Publix because of their emphysema or high blood pressure.

My friend put it this way: "It's neat to have a church member walk to the end of their driveway, look around the neighborhood, and figure out how to 'do church' for people around them."