Rudolph Bush: Social media has to be reined in

But this isn’t a conservative or liberal problem. This is a human social problem now, and one we better figure out how to fix fast, because it is giving us a political culture that promotes the worst, scares away the best and tears just about everything it gets in its maw to pieces.

The way things are going, free speech is going to be diminished if we let the platforms get their way. And, in the short term at least, conservatives will probably get the brunt of it.

In the long run, though, we are in danger of turning over the decision of what speech is and is not acceptable to profit-driven companies that do all they can to keep us glued to our screens.

The solution that Facebook appears to be driving at is to remove content that might concern some people even as its removal concerns others. In response to the audit, Facebook has already removed posts and pages associated with Trump political operative turned felon Roger Stone and the far-right Proud Boys group.

That’s low-hanging fruit. And even that has been controversial. It will only get harder to parse what does and does not constitute hate speech or “polarizing” speech. Revolutionary Thomas Paine and abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison were polarizing, after all.